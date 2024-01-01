Search icon

Entertainment

01st Jan 2024

Brendan O’Carroll vows to keep making Mrs Brown’s Boys

Charlie Herbert

Mrs brown's boys

Mrs Brown’s Boys is going nowhere

Brendan O’Carroll has promised that he will keep making episodes of Mrs Brown’s Boys.

O’Carroll created the BBC sitcom and plays the titular Mrs Brown in the show. Since it first aired in 2011, the show has become one of the most divisive comedies of recent years, building up a loyal fan base along with an equally passionate group of people who can’t stand it.

The comedy has also become a staple of festive television, with the first of two seasonal specials having been aired on Christmas Day, with the second to be shown on New Year’s Day.

As usual, the show has split opinion, particularly after the Christmas special featured a scene in which O’Carroll planted a kissed on his real-world son, Danny.

But ahead of the New Year’s episode, O’Carroll has refused to stop making the show.

Speaking to the Daily Star, the show’s creator said: “As long as the BBC keep asking, we’ll keep making episodes.

“It’s down to what the BBC want and what we can plan around.

“We are definitely making more specials. Whether we do another full series or not depends on dates.”

Last year, Mrs Brown’s Boys returned for a four-episode mini series, and O’Carroll has previously said that he “doesn’t give a f**k” if the show offends people.

The Mrs Brown’s Boys New Year special will air at 10pm on New Year’s Day on BBC One.

Related links:

‘Intense’ Netflix thriller called ’10/10′ as people hooked in first few minutes

Emma Watson addresses why she doesn’t appear in films anymore

Topics:

BBC,Mrs Brown's Boys,Sitcom,Television

RELATED ARTICLES

Fans ‘can’t wait’ for David Jason’s return in Only Fools and Horses Christmas special tomorrow

David Jason

Fans ‘can’t wait’ for David Jason’s return in Only Fools and Horses Christmas special tomorrow

By Charlie Herbert

One of the greatest Xmas films of all time has been given a dedicated TV channel

Christmas

One of the greatest Xmas films of all time has been given a dedicated TV channel

By Jack Peat

Jason Momoa and Tom Hardy to read CBeebies Bedtime Story this Christmas

CBeebies

Jason Momoa and Tom Hardy to read CBeebies Bedtime Story this Christmas

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Internet commenter launches passionate defence of why Football Manager is not a waste of time (Pic)

Football Manager

Internet commenter launches passionate defence of why Football Manager is not a waste of time (Pic)

By Kevin Beirne

Holly and Phil worse for wear on This Morning after heavy night at NTAs

holly and phil

Holly and Phil worse for wear on This Morning after heavy night at NTAs

By James Dawson

Tom Hiddleston is going to be your next James Bond. Maybe.

James Bond

Tom Hiddleston is going to be your next James Bond. Maybe.

By Carl Anka

One of the burning questions from Love Actually has finally been answered

feature-homepage

One of the burning questions from Love Actually has finally been answered

By Cathy Donohue

Surprising reason Robin Williams was rejected for role in Harry Potter

Harry Potter

Surprising reason Robin Williams was rejected for role in Harry Potter

By Mike Wright

Hank Azaria ‘feels he needs to apologise to every Indian’ for playing Apu

Hank Azaria

Hank Azaria ‘feels he needs to apologise to every Indian’ for playing Apu

By Reuben Pinder

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 10

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 10

By JOE

Hairdresser sparks debate by asking if she can touch customer’s hair

Hair

Hairdresser sparks debate by asking if she can touch customer’s hair

By Charlie Herbert

Nightmare moment Winter Wonderland ride breaks leaving people hanging in mid-air

Winter Wonderland

Nightmare moment Winter Wonderland ride breaks leaving people hanging in mid-air

By Charlie Herbert

‘Intense’ Netflix thriller called ’10/10′ as people hooked in first few minutes

‘Intense’ Netflix thriller called ’10/10′ as people hooked in first few minutes

By JOE

Declan Rice and Gabriel involved in heated argument during Fulham defeat

Arsenal

Declan Rice and Gabriel involved in heated argument during Fulham defeat

By Callum Boyle

Argentina to retire number 10 shirt when Lionel Messi quits international football

Argentina

Argentina to retire number 10 shirt when Lionel Messi quits international football

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Jose Mourinho thanks Chelsea fans in statement… but there’s no mention of his players or the board

Chelsea

Jose Mourinho thanks Chelsea fans in statement… but there’s no mention of his players or the board

By Simon Lloyd

Birmingham City to rebrand for one match in Peaky Blinders celebration

Birmingham City

Birmingham City to rebrand for one match in Peaky Blinders celebration

By Daniel Brown

NFL Bad Lip Reading is here just in time for the Super Bowl and it’s fantastic

Superbowl

NFL Bad Lip Reading is here just in time for the Super Bowl and it’s fantastic

By Conor Heneghan

PIC: Making a Murderer’s Steven Avery has written a note to his supporters

Making A Murderer

PIC: Making a Murderer’s Steven Avery has written a note to his supporters

By Carl Kinsella

Get excited for the 150-metre waterslide coming to Alexandra Palace

London

Get excited for the 150-metre waterslide coming to Alexandra Palace

By Kevin Beirne

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin knighted in King’s New Year Honours

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin knighted in King’s New Year Honours

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories