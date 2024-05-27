Search icon

27th May 2024

Boy bullied over dwarfism stars in new Mad Max film

Quaden Bayles made the headlines after his mum posted a heartbreaking video of him sobbing after being bullied at school

A young boy who was subjected to cruel bullying at school has made his debut in the Mad Max franchise alongside Hollywood stars.

Quaden Bayles, 12, has seen his fortunes turn around after his mum, Yarraka, posted a heartbreaking video of him sobbing and asking for ‘rope’ to kill himself after being bullied at school due to his dwarfism.

Oscar-winning filmmaker George Miller rallied around Quaden after watching the footage, giving him a role in his latest blockbuster Furiosa, the fifth film in the Mad Max franchise.

It tells the backstory of Fury Road’s fearsome heroine Furiosa, played in an earlier movie by Charlize Theron.

Quaden stars alongside fellow Australian Chris Hemsworth and actress Anya Taylor-Joy in the action blockbuster that hit the cinemas earlier this month.

Furiosa was filmed in New South Wales and was expected to become the biggest movie ever to be made in Australia.

It doesn’t mark Quaden’s first appearance on the big screen.

His acting debut was an extra alongside Hollywood heavyweights Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton in Miller’s film Three Thousand Years of Longing.

At the premiere, Quaden stole the show on the red carpet.

“I love acting, I want to do heaps,” Quaden told NITV News at the time.

Chris Hemsworth,Dwarfism,Film,Hollywood

