Search icon

Entertainment

17th Jan 2024

Ben Stiller refuses to apologise for his most controversial movie and says he’s proud of it

Callum Boyle

The actor was responding to claims the comedy has been ‘cancelled’

Ben Stiller has responded to ‘cancel culture’ claims made in relation to the satirical action comedy film Tropic Thunder.

The film, which was released in 2008, stoked controversy over its portrayal of disabled people and minority groups, with Marvel’s Robert Downey Jr appearing in blackface for the film.

Fans of the movie have been taking to social media to decry liberals for trying to cancel the film, describing it as a “classic movie” made all the funnier because of modern cancel culture.

Stiller has also defended making it, saying he’s still ‘proud’ of the comedy movie.

Taking to social media, one fan wrote: “Please stop apologising for doing this movie. It was and still is funny AF. Even funnier now with cancel culture the way it is. It’s a MOVIE. Ya’ll can just get over it.

“I was DYING laughing when I first saw it back in the day and so was everyone else.”

Alongside the post was a screenshot of an earlier tweet, claiming the Meet The Parents star had been forced to apologise for Tropic Thunder.

Responding to the fan, Stiller wrote: “I make no apologies for Tropic Thunder. Don’t know who told you that. It’s always been a controversial movie since when we opened. Proud of it and the work everyone did on it.”

It’s not the first time he has address the controversy surround the film, which shows a fictional group of actors become involved in jungle warfare and parodies of Apocalypse Now.

Back in 2018, Olympic athlete Shaun White dressed up as neurodivergent character Jeff Portnoy, who had been played in Tropic Thunder by Jack Black.

It sparked an intense backlash from some of his fans, with the snowboarder eventually apologising for his actions on social media saying that he’d made a ‘wrong’ decision.

At the time, Stiller also responded to the incident after one former fan called for a fresh boycott of the film on Twitter.

He wrote: “Actually Tropic Thunder was boycotted 10-years-ago when it came out, and I apologized then.

“It was always meant to make fun of actors trying to do anything to win awards. I stand by my apology, the movie, Shaun White, And the great people and work of the @SpecialOlympics”.

Robert Downey Jr. has also responded to critics of his Tropic Thunder’ blackface, saying “90 per cent of my black friends were like, “Dude, that was great””.

Related links: 

Topics:

Ben Stiller,Blackface,cancel culture,Entertaiment,Film,Robert Downey Jr

RELATED ARTICLES

Robert Downey Jr defends wearing blackface in Tropic Thunder

Ben Stiller

Robert Downey Jr defends wearing blackface in Tropic Thunder

By JOE

Ricky Gervais wants to live long enough to see young generation ‘cancelled’ by the next one

cancel culture

Ricky Gervais wants to live long enough to see young generation ‘cancelled’ by the next one

By Charlie Herbert

Barry Keoghan reveals how to pronounce his surname

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan reveals how to pronounce his surname

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

It sounds like Stallone is done with Creed, but not done with Rocky

Creed

It sounds like Stallone is done with Creed, but not done with Rocky

By Rory Cashin

The Walking Dead movie to start shooting in early 2021, Andrew Lincoln confirms

Andrew Lincoln

The Walking Dead movie to start shooting in early 2021, Andrew Lincoln confirms

By Wil Jones

Kel from Kenan and Kel is alive and has a beard nowadays

Keenan and kel

Kel from Kenan and Kel is alive and has a beard nowadays

By JOE

Robert De Niro’s new HBO drama looks absolutely excellent

HBO

Robert De Niro’s new HBO drama looks absolutely excellent

By Paul Moore

I watched an episode of Made In Chelsea and these are my findings about posh people

Made In Chelsea

I watched an episode of Made In Chelsea and these are my findings about posh people

By Ciara Knight

Hulk Hogan returns to WWE at controversial show in Saudi Arabia

Crown Jewel

Hulk Hogan returns to WWE at controversial show in Saudi Arabia

By Dave Hanratty

Expert issues warning over when it’s too cold to walk your dog

Expert issues warning over when it’s too cold to walk your dog

By Nina McLaughlin

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

By Nina McLaughlin

Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals ‘biggest worry’ as he awaits punishment for x-rated rant

Ronnie O'Sullivan

Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals ‘biggest worry’ as he awaits punishment for x-rated rant

By Callum Boyle

Heiress looking for 50 strangers to help her give away £20 million inheritance

Finance

Heiress looking for 50 strangers to help her give away £20 million inheritance

By Nina McLaughlin

Gary Lineker laughs off ludicrous Man United transfer rumour

Football

Gary Lineker laughs off ludicrous Man United transfer rumour

By Callum Boyle

PlayStation 5 owners urged to immediately change settings to get the best possible experience

PlayStation 5 owners urged to immediately change settings to get the best possible experience

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Felipe sent off for Atletico Madrid after ignoring the referee three times

Atletico Madrid

Felipe sent off for Atletico Madrid after ignoring the referee three times

By Callum Boyle

An STI ‘superbug’ is on the horizon and here’s what you need to know

Advice

An STI ‘superbug’ is on the horizon and here’s what you need to know

By Denise Curtin

Titanic actor Lew Palter has died aged 94

titanic

Titanic actor Lew Palter has died aged 94

By Steve Hopkins

21 moments that prove dogs really are a man’s best friend

Dogs

21 moments that prove dogs really are a man’s best friend

By Rich Cooper

Hong Kong facilities struggle to store dead bodies as covid deaths climb

Covid

Hong Kong facilities struggle to store dead bodies as covid deaths climb

By Kieran Galpin

Paul Pogba says he experienced depression under José Mourinho

Football

Paul Pogba says he experienced depression under José Mourinho

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories