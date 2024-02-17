BBC presenter involved in hilarious on-air blunder

Whoops

A BBC presenter mistakenly revealed the details of her niece’s surprise birthday party live on-air.

BBC Weather’s Kawser Quamer was left red-faced after she started chatting about the party before realising that she had given the game away.

A clip of Qaumer has gone viral on social media in which she returned to the sofa after finishing the weather report for North West Tonight.

Presenter Annabel Tiffin then asked: “So, what have you got (coming) up at the weekend? Anything exciting?”

Quamer innocently replied: “My niece’s surprise birthday party,” without realising she had spelled out the surprise until her colleague pointed it out.

“Oh that’s lovely. But not a surprise if she’s watching this,” Tiffin said.

Seeing the funny side of it, Quamer said: “Oh goodness me, I’ve spoiled the surprise.”

Don't worry @KawserQuamer there's only several hundred thousand watching live on TV and millions more have seen it here on X!

Happy birthday to your niece!

The reaction from @annabelvtiffin !

-North West Tonight weeknights at 6.30pm on BBC One. pic.twitter.com/Avyip3hxy0 — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) February 17, 2024

She then gave the shush sign to keep the viewers quiet before she then burst out laughing.

Viewers saw the funny side of the moment however, with one saying: “We were watching it last night. Gave us a great hoot. Styled it out well. Happy birthday to your niece.”

Another commented: “Announcing it live on television makes up for it, I think.”

A third added: Brilliant, I needed that laugh tonight, thank you!”

We hope Kawser’s niece has a lovely not-so surprise birthday party!

