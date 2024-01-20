Artist works out exactly how long Godzilla’s legs are to stand in ocean and people can’t unsee it

Some people have too much time on their hands

An artist has managed to work out how long Godzilla’s legs are in order for the giant creature to stand in the ocean and, well, it’s rather interesting.

In order to celebrate 69 years since the release of the first Godzilla film, Godzilla Minus One was first premiered in Japan on 3 November, 2023.

After being released worldwide, the film has already broke the $100m mark at the global box office and has even been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Visual Effects category.

One artist has left the internet in meltdown though after sharing a picture of a drawing in which he illustrates how long Godzilla’s legs actually are.

A Reddit thread analysing the topic has seen many question how realistic a monster who can breathe fire with long legs really is.

“Whoa dude he could be a Victoria’s Secret mode,” wrote one user.

There were plenty of differing opinions, with one user suggesting: “People also don’t question another inconsistency on how Godzilla doesn’t melt people into puddles of radioactive goo just by being in close proximity.”

Now of course, this isn’t the most unrealistic part of the film, with another fan pointing out another point. He said: “I literally just finished this movie an hour ago and when he gets supercharged he absolutely melts metal and brick as he walks around. At least one person dies from this.”

Another said: “Naa he’s just kicking his stumpy lil lizard legs hard as f**k,” while a third replied: “This is what creates the waves in our oceans.”

The artist – Bro, don’t like that la, bro – actually posted the image with the caption: “”This problem was pointed out by my friend Dan Khoo so I tried to figure out the problem with this one scene from the movie.

“Maybe the real problem is that I think too much.”

