22nd Feb 2024

Ant McPartlin quits iconic ITV show to spend more time with wife and family

Joseph Loftus

Ant said that he’s looking forward to the break.

Ant McPartlin has opened up about his life with Anne-Marie Corbett explaining that he can’t wait to spend some more time with her and the family after announcing a step back with his career.

The 48-year-old Geordie tied-the-knot with Anne-Marie back in 2021.

Anne-Marie already has two children from a previous marriage and Ant has often spoke about how much he enjoys being their step-father.

Ant says he can’t wait to quit his ITV show Saturday Night Takeaway – which he has hosted with Declan Donnelly since 2002 – so he can spend more time with his family.

Ant is expecting a child with Anne-Marie while Dec currently has two children.

Speaking of the end of Saturday Night Takeaway, Ant said: “On a more personal level, part of the reason we’re pausing Takeaway is we need a break ourselves, and we need to spend some time with our family.”

He told Fault magazine: “We’ve both got children that we need to spend time with for a little bit. We need time to think and, and time to step back and look at the bigger picture and just see where we are now.”

Speaking about ever-evolving relationship with Dec, Ant said: “We started working together when we were 13, and we became friends very quickly. But, you know, we’re both, were are both 49 this year. We’re obviously not the same people that we were when we were 13. So throughout our career, you know, we’ve both changed. But being able to maintain that friendship doesn’t come naturally.

“Sometimes you have to work with friendships, and sometimes you have to compromise and sometimes you have to give each other space and time and whatever.”

The final season of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway is due to begin airing this weekend and will conclude on Saturday 6 April.

