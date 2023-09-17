Bob Geldof insults Russell Brand at awards show in resurfaced clip

‘Bob Geldof certainly had the measure of Russell Brand’

Footage has been reshared online of the moment Bob Geldof labelled Russell Brand a “c***” at an awards show.

On Saturday, Channel 4 and the Times released a joint investigation into Brand, in which the comedian was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse.

Brand denies the accusations.

Since the news of the allegations broke, some have been sharing a clip from the NME Awards in 2006 in which Bob Geldof is introduced to the stage by Brand, who was presenting the awards show.

Brand deliberately mispronounces Geldof’s name, saying: “Please welcome to the stage Sir Bobby Gandalf” as the Boomtown Rats frontman comes to collect an award for Live Aid.

As he arrives at the lectern though, the Irish singer says: “Russell Brand, what a c***.”

His comment is met with laughter from the audience, although when the camera pans to Brand he seems very unamused and it doesn’t seem like Geldof made the comment in jest either.

When Geldof leaves the stage with his award, Brand then tells the audience: “Bob Geldof there, obviously an amazing man to whom we have a lot to be grateful – not him calling me a c*** of course.

“Really it’s no surprise he’s such an expert on famine he has, after all, been dining out on ‘I Don’t Like Mondays’ for 30 years.”

Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse, with five women sharing their stories with the Times and Channel 4 Dispatches as part of the joint investigation from the organisations.

The alleged incidents are said to have taken place between 2006 and 2013. During this time Brand was a presenter on BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 and starred in several Hollywood films.

The Times and Dispatches have spent a year looking into Brand’s “treatment of women”.

Ahead of the investigation being published and the documentary airing, Brand released a video on Friday in which he said he “absolutely refutes” the accusations.

