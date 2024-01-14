Adam Sandler shares emotional tribute after death of Grown Ups co-star Alec Musser

Sandler described him a ‘true great sweetheart of a person’

Adam Sandler has shared a moving tribute following the news of the death of Grown Ups co-star Alec Musser.

The actor passed away on Friday (January 12) at the age of 50. The news was confirmed by his fiancée Paige Press, who paid tribute to Musser in a post on Instagram, Deadline reports.

She wrote: “RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken.”

In another post on her Instagram story, she said: “Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy. You were the best fiancée I could of ever asked for.”

A cause of death has not yet been given.

Along with his role in Grown Ups, Musser was best known for starring in American soap opera All My Children.

His Grown Ups co-star Adam Sandler has also taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor.

In a post on X, Sandler wrote: “I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone.

“Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love.

“A true great sweetheart of a person.”

I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person. pic.twitter.com/aBDEDvsq6N — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) January 14, 2024

Fans of 2010 comedy film took to the comments to voice their condolences, with one writing: “He was so young. Incredibly sad.”

Others remembered his role in the film. One person wrote: “Saskatchatoon man? RIP bro”

Another said: “Never laughed so hard, ‘what’s up ladies?!’ RIP”

A third commented: “Noooo Saskatchatoon is gone? RIP dude.”

Someone else penned: “Oh my goodness, that is so heartbreaking!! RIP Saskatchatoon. Being from Saskatchewan myself, this made me laugh so hard!!!”

