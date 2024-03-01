Adam Sandler says Taylor Swift is as big as The Beatles

The 57 year old says he gets ‘star-struck’ around the Blank Space singer.

Adam Sandler has revealed he still gets star-struck and “jumpy” around Taylor Swift, and has described her as having a similar aura to The Beatles.

The Big Daddy star has been a regular attendee alongside his daughters at the pop star’s concerts, and was a notable guest at the premiere of The Eras Tour: The Movie last year.

Speaking on the comedy podcast Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, Sandler said that there aren’t many current stars that have the effect on him that big names of the past would have had, but that one exception to this theory is Swift.

pic.twitter.com/H4KEQpCcUP



Adam Sandler says he gets starstruck by Taylor Swift

Adam Sandler's been a celebrity for more than three decades, and even HE'S starstruck by Taylor Swift.



The 57-year-old actor opened up about how he interacts with other celebrities appearing on Conan… — Isabel Santos 🟧🟦🌊🌊🟦📙 (@Busyisaworkshop) March 1, 2024

The Hollywood icon told O’Brien: “You know what – Taylor Swift, because what she means to my kids, I get it a little jumpy.

“Just ’cause I don’t wanna blow it for my kids. So I’m a little like ‘Taylor, Taylor,’ like I talk a little too loud or something. I don’t stay as cool as I can.”

The Happy Gilmore actor, who has two daughters, Sadie and Sunny, with his wife, Jackie Sandler, compared Swift’s popularity to the 1960s “Beatlemania.

He added: “People talk about The Beatles of it all and her. I mean, man, so many smash hits, There’s not a word my kids don’t know.

Sandler also shared that his daughters can sing along to everyone of Swift’s songs word for word. He failed to reveal whether or not he can do the same, but we like to think so.

Earlier this month, Swift became the first person in Grammy Awards history to win Album of the Year four times.

The US megastar secured the top gong of the night with her 10th studio album Midnights, having previously won for Fearless in 2009, again six years later for 1989, and most recently for Folklore in 2020.

Related links:

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen spinoff

Sequel to incredible Netflix horror film trilogy has just been confirmed

Netflix’s most-watched show of 2023 gets huge new stars for its next season