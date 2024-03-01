Search icon

01st Mar 2024

Adam Sandler says Taylor Swift is as big as The Beatles

Ryan Price

The 57 year old says he gets ‘star-struck’ around the Blank Space singer.

Adam Sandler has revealed he still gets star-struck and “jumpy” around Taylor Swift, and has described her as having a similar aura to The Beatles.

The Big Daddy star has been a regular attendee alongside his daughters at the pop star’s concerts, and was a notable guest at the premiere of The Eras Tour: The Movie last year.

Speaking on the comedy podcast Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend, Sandler said that there aren’t many current stars that have the effect on him that big names of the past would have had, but that one exception to this theory is Swift.

The Hollywood icon told O’Brien: “You know what – Taylor Swift, because what she means to my kids, I get it a little jumpy.

“Just ’cause I don’t wanna blow it for my kids. So I’m a little like ‘Taylor, Taylor,’ like I talk a little too loud or something. I don’t stay as cool as I can.” 

The Happy Gilmore actor, who has two daughters, Sadie and Sunny, with his wife, Jackie Sandler, compared Swift’s popularity to the 1960s “Beatlemania.

He added: “People talk about The Beatles of it all and her. I mean, man, so many smash hits, There’s not a word my kids don’t know.

Sandler also shared that his daughters can sing along to everyone of Swift’s songs word for word. He failed to reveal whether or not he can do the same, but we like to think so.

Earlier this month, Swift became the first person in Grammy Awards history to win Album of the Year four times.

The US megastar secured the top gong of the night with her 10th studio album Midnights, having previously won for Fearless in 2009, again six years later for 1989, and most recently for Folklore in 2020.

