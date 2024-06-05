Search icon

05th Jun 2024

A star-studded crime drama movie is airing on TV tonight

Stephen Porzio

It features a real-life father and daughter duo in the lead roles.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Wednesday, 5 June) is Flag Day, the 2021 crime drama directed by and starring the Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn (Mystic River).

Based on a true story, the film centres around the daughter (Dylan Penn) of a notorious con artist and counterfeiter (Sean Penn) as she struggles to come to terms with her father’s past.

The plot synopsis reads: “Jennifer Vogel’s father John was larger than life. As a child, Jennifer marvelled at his magnetising energy and ability to make life feel like a grand adventure.

“He taught her so much about love and joy, but he also happened to be the most notorious counterfeiter in US history.”

Noteworthy for starring a real-life father and daughter duo in Sean and Dylan Penn, Flag Day’s cast also includes Oscar-winner Regina King, Josh Brolin and Eddie Marsan.

And though the movie earned mixed reviews from critics for the most part, it has been praised for its fascinating story and its strong performances.

Flag Day is airing on TV tonight on Film4 at 9pm. It is also available to rent on Apple TV for just £1.99.

Check out the trailer for the crime drama right here:

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

Amy – Sky Showcase – 9pm

The Oscar-winning 2015 documentary about legendary singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse.

Escape From New York – Sky Max – 9pm

Manhattan Island has become a giant prison and the US president’s plane has crashed into it in a movie JOE previously called “one of the biggest cult movies of all time”.

Drive Hard – Legend – 9pm

In this direct-to-video action buddy flick, a professional thief (John Cusack) takes a former race car driver (Thomas Jane) hostage and forces him to drive his getaway car.

A Foreign Field – BBC Four – 10.15pm

The acclaimed ’90s TV movie with Alec Guinness and Lauren Bacall sees British and American WWII veterans returning to the beaches of Normandy as old men.

The Guest – Legend – 10.55pm

This criminally underseen action thriller revolves around a string of mysterious deaths that leads a teenager (Maika Monroe) to become suspicious of a soldier (Dan Stevens) who showed up on her family’s doorstep and claimed to be a friend of her dead brother.

Tales That Witness Madness – Legend Xtra – 11pm

A ’70s anthology horror movie from Britain featuring amongst its cast Donald Pleasance, Joan Collins and Kim Novak.

Bad Boys – Film4 – 11.15pm

With the excellent new sequel Bad Boys: Ride or Die in cinemas now, what better time to revisit the original?

The King’s Speech – BBC One – 11.40pm

This 2010 historical drama starring Colin Firth won four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor.

