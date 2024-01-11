Search icon

11th Jan 2024

28 Years Later sequel to zombie classic confirmed by Danny Boyle

Stephen Porzio

The hope is reportedly to launch a new trilogy.

A new sequel to 28 Days Later is reportedly in the works, with Danny Boyle returning as director and Alex Garland back as writer.

The pair wrote and directed the original 2002 horror which focused on a man named Jim (recent Golden Globe winner Cillian Murphy) awakening from a coma to discover that a highly contagious and aggression-inducing virus has caused the breakdown of British society.

A smash hit critically and commercially, the movie is credited with helping reinvigorate the zombie genre and five years later got a follow-up titled 28 Weeks Later, which focused around different characters.

Boyle and Garland executive produced 28 Weeks Later but did not direct or write that sequel.

28 Days Later is getting new sequel with Danny Boyle returning to direct

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, however, the duo will reunite for 28 Years Later – which is expected to be shopped around to studios, streamers and other potential buyers this week.

The outlet also reports that the hope is not just to make one new film in the franchise but a new trilogy.

Boyle is said to be attached to direct the first of the movies, with Garland writing all three.

The budget for each of the films would be in the $75 million range, The Hollywood Reporter states.

There has been talk of a third entry in the horror franchise for years and amidst his press tour for Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy said he would be would be very interested in reuniting with Boyle and Garland for 28 Years Later.

The actor told The Independent: “I would be there in a flash. I made two movies with both of those guys [28 Days Later and Sunshine]. In a heartbeat, I would love to work with those guys again.”

