08th May 2025

Five-star wireless earphones with noise cancelling get 85% discount in limited deal

Stephen Porzio

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

You can snap up the beloved Bluetooth earbuds now at a whopping 86% off.

Amazon’s Tech Week sale is in full swing, with the retailer currently selling the OWMSIC W70 Wireless Earbuds for just £18.44.

The Bluetooth earphones, which have earned numerous five-star reviews from the shopping platform’s customers, are on offer for a whopping 86% off as part of a limited time deal.

Amazon’s product description states that the earphones boast “immersive hi-fi stereo surround sound and built-in ENC noise reduction technology”.

The W70s are also said to have an ergonomic design that allows the earbuds to fit snugly in users’ ears, as well as a long battery life.

For more on the product’s specifications, visit its page on Amazon right here.

Users have been leaving five-star reviews for the W70s on the retailer’s website.

One happy customer wrote: “Genuinely blown away by the quality of these! Easy, out-of-the-box Bluetooth pairing. Was ready in about 10 seconds! Already charged to start as well.

“Put my Spotify on and immediately noticed the bass. Not too heavy that it’s fuzzy and detracts from the music (I hate that), not too light that there isn’t anything. A good tone to lift up some of the music I listen to.

“For the price, it’s a great buy! Would definitely recommend these to anyone looking for a good set of earphones for not a lot of money.”

Another person wrote on Amazon: “Great earbuds! The sound is clear, and the bass is really good. They’re comfortable and stay in place. The battery lasts all day, and they connect easily. Highly recommend!”

A third added: “Very good quality. Sharp clear sound. Very sharp noise-cancelling feature… Exceeded my expectations.”

You can shop for the deal on the OWMSIC W70 Wireless Earbuds via Amazon.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon

