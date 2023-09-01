Search icon

01st Sep 2023

UEFA president slammed for warning Lionesses manager her trophy is heavy

Joseph Loftus

‘Be careful, it’s heavy’

UEFA chief, Aleksander Ceferin, has been criticised after footage emerged of him warning English boss, Sarina Wiegman, her trophy was heavy.

Awarding the England Women’s manager her Coach of the Year trophy, Ceferin explained “Be careful, it’s heavy” before passing over the award.

Wiegman collected the trophy in Monaco after the Champion’s League draw.

Many people have since kicked off about Ceferin online, with one writing: “Absolutely no way the president of Uefa said to Sarina Weigman ‘be careful it’s heavy’ when handing her coach of the year. Honestly mate…after the last two weeks you wanna condescend?”

Getty Images

Another wrote: “What’s up with men telling women to be careful the trophy they’re about to receive is heavy? Just happened again.”

A third commented: “Nah no way the Uefa man just told Sarina to be careful because the trophy’s heavy.”

Another wrote: “What is the need to say ‘It’s heavy, be careful’ to Sarina as soon as they give her prize? Really which one?!”

And one more tweeted: “Why are men in football so cringey with the women involved in the sport??”

Later on in the ceremony, awards host Reshmin Chowdhury joked about the weight of the trophy given out to Women’s player of the Year, Aitana Bonmati, causing the crowd to burst into laughter.

