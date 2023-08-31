Spain World Cup captain Jenni Hermoso ‘goes into hiding’

Hermoso has reportedly become overwhelmed by the recent controversy

Spain’s Women’s World Cup captain Jenni Hermoso has reportedly gone into hiding and is only in contact with close family and friends.

Hermoso has been at the centre of controversy after Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales kissed the captain during the trophy presentation of Spain’s World Cup win against England.

In recent days the Spanish FA have accused the skipper of lying about the incident, which have since intensified after footage of her reacting to a meme about the kiss alongside her teammates was released.

Rubiales’ mother was also released from hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning after she went on hunger strike for three days as an act of protest in response to the “witch hunt” against her son.

Protests across the country have taken place, demanding for the resignation of Rubiales.

Marca reported on Thursday that the 33-year-old had become “overwhelmed” by the accusations and is taking refuge in Madrid while remaining in regular contact with her representatives, MKT Jersey, and the players’ association, FUTPRO.

They added that lawyers for the union are debating if Hermoso should file a complaint sexual assault to Spain’s National Court, who are already investigating Rubiales.

Hermoso has also been advised not to post on social media or return phone calls and is rumoured to be considering a return to her club side, Pachuca in Mexico.

Clubs around the world have been showing their support for Hermoso, including Pachuca who’s men’s team unveiled a banner before their game against Atletico San Luis last weekend.

