Video footage shows Jenni Hermoso laughing at controversial kiss

Disgraced Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has sent FIFA footage of a newly-released video in which Spain’s Women’s World Cup winning side are spotted laughing about his controversial kiss.

Rubiales has faced increasing calls to resign from his position after he kissed captain Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation at the Women’s World Cup final and has also been suspended from all football-related activities by FIFA for 90 days.

He has since refused to resign from his position while his mother was recently released from hospital after being admitted following a three-day hunger strike in response to the “witch hunt” against her son.

Angeles Bejar, 72, was rushed to hospital on Wednesday night just hours before she was due to give a press conference and was given fluids and medication before being discharged six hours after multiple check ups.

However in a clip uploaded to X by journalist Alvise Perez, Hermoso can be seen laughing about a meme in relation to the ongoing controversy.

Empecemos, @Jennihermoso:



1. ¿Por qué presumías con tus compañeras y posabas entre risas con el meme de tu pico con Rubiales?



2. ¿Por qué todas tus compañeras que ahora se escandalizan gritaron contigo a Rubiales “que se besen” en el autobús tras ver el “pico”?



pic.twitter.com/7HjjdpJVLc — Alvise Pérez (@Alvise_Oficial) August 29, 2023

A close source to the journalist told the Daily Mail that Rubiales had passed on the video to FIFA in a way to try and clear his name.

He said: “This video is gold dust for Rubiales.

“All along we have said for Jenni to tell the truth. There was no sexual assault. If there was why was she laughing and joking?

“She waited more than three days to make a complaint, if she was that offended why not say something straight away and why joke about it with team mates?”

