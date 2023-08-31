Megan Rapinoe set to play last ever game for USA this month

Megan Rapinoe will call time on her career at the end of this month

Megan Rapinoe is set to feature for the USWNT for one last time before retiring from football.

Rapinoe is one of the most recognisable and successful footballers in the women’s game and made 203 appearances for the US national team.

During her time on the international stage, Rapinoe scored 63 career goals and registered 73 assists while also winning two World Cups as well as a gold medal in the 2012 Olympics.

As for individual accolades, Rapinoe won Golden Ball for Best Player at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, as well as the Golden Boot.

She also claimed the Ballon d’Or Féminin and FIFA’s The Best award prizes in the same year.

The US national team confirmed that her farewell game will be against South Africa in Chicago on September 24.

Speaking about her pending retirement, the forward said: “People may think that my career coming to an end would bring sadness, but when I think back on the past 30-plus years of playing this game, my overriding emotions are joy and gratitude.

“It’s been an unbelievable ride. It will be special to have this one last opportunity to play for my country in front of our incredible fans and get the chance to thank my teammates and everyone who has had an impact on me as a person and player over the years.”

In addition to her success on the pitch, Rapinoe has been hugely influential in her role as an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and for greater equality in women’s sports.

During an interview with Times magazine in July, the 38-year-old said: “It’s particularly frustrating when women’s sports is weaponised.

“Oh, now we care about fairness? Now we care about women’s sports? That’s total bulls**t.

“And show me all the trans people who are nefariously taking advantage of being trans in sports.

“It’s just not happening.”

