Search icon

Football

19th Jun 2024

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Two

Callum Boyle

FootballJOE Pub Quiz

Back again

Week two of Euro 2024 is well underway and my oh my has this tournament delivered so far.

From long-range screamers to the odd surprise or two, Germany is providing the goods and we’re in store for ‘streets won’t forget Euro 2024’ montage in a decade’s time if it carries on.

After the success of our first FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Euros edition we’re back again.

Same format: 10 questions with three possible answers. As with any quiz, you click which one you think is right.

How will you fare? Will you cruise to a 10/10 display like Spain? Will you get a few right but have plenty to work on like England or will you disappoint despite your high expectations? I see you Belgium.

Best of luck!

Related links:

Share the quiz to show your results !

Just tell us who you are to view your results !

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Two I got %%score%% of %%total%% right

Topics:

#FootballJOEQuiz,Football,Sport,Uefa Euro 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Obscure rule means Man United forced to pull out of transfer for highly rated defender

Football

Obscure rule means Man United forced to pull out of transfer for highly rated defender

By Callum Boyle

Incredible stat that fans are hailing as the return to proper football

euro 2024

Incredible stat that fans are hailing as the return to proper football

By Harry Warner

Portugal players accused of not passing to Cristiano Ronaldo in Czechia win

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal players accused of not passing to Cristiano Ronaldo in Czechia win

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

James McClean says Declan Rice is ‘overrated’

Declan Rice

James McClean says Declan Rice is ‘overrated’

By SportsJOE

Ruud Gullit responds to ‘blackface’ image of Dutch fans dressed as him at Euro 2024

euro 2024

Ruud Gullit responds to ‘blackface’ image of Dutch fans dressed as him at Euro 2024

By JOE

Fans in shock as Amadou Onana pulls off perfect English accent when correcting reporter

Amadou Onana

Fans in shock as Amadou Onana pulls off perfect English accent when correcting reporter

By Jacob Entwistle

How to watch Scotland v Switzerland tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

How to watch Scotland v Switzerland tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Jacob Entwistle

Steve Cooper edging closer to immediate Premier League return

Steve Cooper edging closer to immediate Premier League return

By Jacob Entwistle

Euro 2024 Day Six: All the major action and talking points

Albania

Euro 2024 Day Six: All the major action and talking points

By JOE

James McClean says Declan Rice is ‘overrated’

Declan Rice

James McClean says Declan Rice is ‘overrated’

By SportsJOE

Four massive movie sequels have been confirmed for next year

Horror

Four massive movie sequels have been confirmed for next year

By Stephen Porzio

Gladiator 2 set to show some of the ‘biggest action sequences ever put to film’

Entertainment

Gladiator 2 set to show some of the ‘biggest action sequences ever put to film’

By Ryan Price

Bradley Wiggins is ‘bankrupt and homeless’ and faces selling his medals

Cycling

Bradley Wiggins is ‘bankrupt and homeless’ and faces selling his medals

By JOE

Netflix viewers rave about ‘one of the scariest shows ever’ with ‘insane’ plot twist

Entertainment

Netflix viewers rave about ‘one of the scariest shows ever’ with ‘insane’ plot twist

By Ryan Price

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

Cleanin out My Closet

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Under Paris fans should check out this other solid new shark movie

Netflix

Under Paris fans should check out this other solid new shark movie

By Stephen Porzio

Mum of missing teen in Tenerife fears he has been ‘taken against his will’

British

Mum of missing teen in Tenerife fears he has been ‘taken against his will’

By Ryan Price

Netflix has added one of the best action movies of the decade so far

Netflix has added one of the best action movies of the decade so far

By Stephen Porzio

Police issue statement after ‘mysterious monolith’ discovered in middle of desert

desert

Police issue statement after ‘mysterious monolith’ discovered in middle of desert

By Ryan Price

Just Stop Oil protestors vandalise Stonehenge with orange spray paint

Just Stop Oil

Just Stop Oil protestors vandalise Stonehenge with orange spray paint

By Charlie Herbert

Motorway JOE Instagram cash giveaway

Competition

Motorway JOE Instagram cash giveaway

By JOE

Load more stories