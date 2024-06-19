The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Two

Back again

Week two of Euro 2024 is well underway and my oh my has this tournament delivered so far.

From long-range screamers to the odd surprise or two, Germany is providing the goods and we’re in store for ‘streets won’t forget Euro 2024’ montage in a decade’s time if it carries on.

After the success of our first FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Euros edition we’re back again.

Same format: 10 questions with three possible answers. As with any quiz, you click which one you think is right.

How will you fare? Will you cruise to a 10/10 display like Spain? Will you get a few right but have plenty to work on like England or will you disappoint despite your high expectations? I see you Belgium.

Best of luck!