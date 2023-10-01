Search icon

Football

01st Oct 2023

Spurs fans call on club to replay match with Liverpool after VAR error

Callum Boyle

Spurs Liverpool

Spurs’ win was marred by a series of errors

Spurs fans have called on the club to replay their controversial win against Liverpool.

Ange Postecoglou’s side snatched all three points in the last seconds after Joel Matip’s own goal, however the game wasn’t short of controversy before the late winner.

The first of the contentious decisions was Curtis Jones’ red card after his tackle on Yves Bissouma. A yellow card had initially been awarded but after a lengthy look, VAR upgraded it to a red.

VAR was then a talking point 10 minutes later as Luis Diaz’s goal was flagged off-side by the linesman but, as the subsequent VAR lines showed, the linesman was in the wrong and the goal should have stood.

Christian Romero, it soon emerged, had played Diaz onside but the VAR officials Darren England and his assistant Daniel Cook failed to communicate this with referee Howard Webb, in a moment of what was described as “human error,” by referee’s body PGMOL.

Both have since been taken off duty for upcoming Premier League fixtures.

Some Spurs fans replied to the thread explaining the “human error” suggesting that Liverpool should request to replay the game and that they would be happy to do so if that became a reality.

“Genuinely Liverpool should appeal the result and I would have no qualms as a Tottenham fan if we offered to play the game again,” wrote one fan.

A second said: “It’s that bad. I’m angry & my team won. The legitimacy of a football result had been destroyed.

“Not a supporter of either team, but love to see this kind of fairness and sportsmanship,” said a third.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Liverpool,Premier League,Sport,Tottenham Hotspur

RELATED ARTICLES

Victor Osimhen breaks silence on social media storm

Football

Victor Osimhen breaks silence on social media storm

By Callum Boyle

Rory McIlroy chokes up in emotional interview after singles win

Golf

Rory McIlroy chokes up in emotional interview after singles win

By Patrick McCarry

Aston Villa women’s team wear ‘wet-look’ kit despite concerns

Aston Villa

Aston Villa women’s team wear ‘wet-look’ kit despite concerns

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Arsenal release statement slamming ticket allocation for Europa League final

Arsenal

Arsenal release statement slamming ticket allocation for Europa League final

By Kyle Picknell

Wayne Rooney story about Memphis Depay shows why he failed at Manchester United

Manchester United

Wayne Rooney story about Memphis Depay shows why he failed at Manchester United

By Robert Redmond

Aaron Ramsey to leave Arsenal at the end of the season

Aaron Ramsey to leave Arsenal at the end of the season

By Simon Lloyd

Mo Salah donates £330,000 to supply his village with clean water

Liverpool

Mo Salah donates £330,000 to supply his village with clean water

By Kyle Picknell

Met police and West Ham investigate alleged Islamophobic abuse of Mo Salah

Liverpool

Met police and West Ham investigate alleged Islamophobic abuse of Mo Salah

By Simon Lloyd

Eric Dier makes incredible confession about his winning penalty against Colombia

Colombia

Eric Dier makes incredible confession about his winning penalty against Colombia

By Reuben Pinder

Stephen Graham to star in four-part sequel of 2021 thriller

Boiling Point

Stephen Graham to star in four-part sequel of 2021 thriller

By Callum Boyle

Nottingham Forest spell debutant’s name wrong on back of shirt

Football

Nottingham Forest spell debutant’s name wrong on back of shirt

By Callum Boyle

Limited edition Celebrations tub has launched and there’s only one flavour

Celebrations

Limited edition Celebrations tub has launched and there’s only one flavour

By Callum Boyle

Premier League replace VAR officials from Spurs vs Liverpool for upcoming games

Football

Premier League replace VAR officials from Spurs vs Liverpool for upcoming games

By Callum Boyle

Robert Irwin and girlfriend Rorie Buckey look smitten on holiday

Robert Irwin

Robert Irwin and girlfriend Rorie Buckey look smitten on holiday

By Callum Boyle

Map of Earth’s missing continent has been published

Earth

Map of Earth’s missing continent has been published

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Archie Battersbee’s mum says 82 kids have died because of online game which killed her son

Archie Battersbee

Archie Battersbee’s mum says 82 kids have died because of online game which killed her son

By Charlie Herbert

Dusan Tadic leads over 100,000 Ajax fans in title celebrations

Ajax

Dusan Tadic leads over 100,000 Ajax fans in title celebrations

By Simon Lloyd

Ronnie O’Sullivan wins the World Snooker Championship for a seventh time

Judd Trump

Ronnie O’Sullivan wins the World Snooker Championship for a seventh time

By Robert Redmond

Behind the scenes footage of Ant McPartlin on Britain’s Got Talent just got leaked

and and dec

Behind the scenes footage of Ant McPartlin on Britain’s Got Talent just got leaked

By James Dawson

PIC: Here’s how the outcome of Arsenal v Leicester affects each team’s title odds

Arsenal

PIC: Here’s how the outcome of Arsenal v Leicester affects each team’s title odds

By Kevin Beirne

Student, 22, becomes ninth person to die after Astroworld tragedy

Astroworld

Student, 22, becomes ninth person to die after Astroworld tragedy

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories