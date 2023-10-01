Spurs fans call on club to replay match with Liverpool after VAR error

Spurs’ win was marred by a series of errors

Spurs fans have called on the club to replay their controversial win against Liverpool.

Ange Postecoglou’s side snatched all three points in the last seconds after Joel Matip’s own goal, however the game wasn’t short of controversy before the late winner.

The first of the contentious decisions was Curtis Jones’ red card after his tackle on Yves Bissouma. A yellow card had initially been awarded but after a lengthy look, VAR upgraded it to a red.

VAR was then a talking point 10 minutes later as Luis Diaz’s goal was flagged off-side by the linesman but, as the subsequent VAR lines showed, the linesman was in the wrong and the goal should have stood.

Christian Romero, it soon emerged, had played Diaz onside but the VAR officials Darren England and his assistant Daniel Cook failed to communicate this with referee Howard Webb, in a moment of what was described as “human error,” by referee’s body PGMOL.

PGMOL have issued more statements than Chelsea have Premier League wins this season pic.twitter.com/Ix0YfJYYcV — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 30, 2023

Both have since been taken off duty for upcoming Premier League fixtures.

Some Spurs fans replied to the thread explaining the “human error” suggesting that Liverpool should request to replay the game and that they would be happy to do so if that became a reality.

“Genuinely Liverpool should appeal the result and I would have no qualms as a Tottenham fan if we offered to play the game again,” wrote one fan.

A second said: “It’s that bad. I’m angry & my team won. The legitimacy of a football result had been destroyed.

“Not a supporter of either team, but love to see this kind of fairness and sportsmanship,” said a third.

