01st Oct 2023

Premier League replace VAR officials from Spurs vs Liverpool for upcoming games

Callum Boyle

Premier League

Darren England and Dan Cook both came under fire for their decisions

The two VAR officials working during the game between Spurs and Liverpool on Saturday have been dropped for the upcoming set of Premier League fixtures.

VAR was at the centre of controversy again as Luis Diaz’s goal was flagged off-side by the linesman but, as the subsequent VAR lines showed, the linesman was in the wrong and the goal should have stood.

Christian Romero, it soon emerged, had played Diaz onside but the VAR officials Darren England and his assistant Daniel Cook failed to communicate this with referee Howard Webb, in a moment of what was described as ‘human error,’ by referee’s body PGMOL.

Now the Premier League have taken action and have reportedly dropped Darren England and Dan Cook (who were both on VAR duties for Saturday’s game) from their upcoming games, according to The Times.

Both had been expected to work on Nottingham Forest vs Brentford and Fulham vs Chelsea today and tomorrow night.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was bemused after the game but while acknowledging the error of the officials, Klopp accepted in a sporting interview on Match of the Day that his team weren’t wronged on purpose.

“I am pretty sure whoever did make that decision did not make it on purpose,” said the German.

“I am pretty sure no-one is making mistakes on purpose but it still happened and at this moment I don’t know why. [We] scored a fantastic goal – would it have changed the game? I don’t know. But probably, because goals help.

“They didn’t do it on purpose but if we want to talk about it, do it properly.”

Football,Liverpool,Premier League,Sport,VAR

