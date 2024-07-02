Search icon

Sport

02nd Jul 2024

Sir David Attenborough is the reason why tennis balls are yellow

Nina McLaughlin

Every day is a school day

To further add to Sir David Attenborough‘s tremendous CV, the British icon is also the reason why tennis balls are the bright yellow colour that we all know.

Rather shockingly to those of us born in the last 30 years, tennis balls used to be either black or white depending on the shade of the court.

Things started to change around the 1970s, although Wimbledon held out with the monochrome until 1986.

However, that all changed when Attenborough came along.

In a recently resurfaced interview with the Radio Times, the broadcasting legend revealed that he was in charge of bringing colour television to the BBC in 1968.

Related links:

“We had been asking the government over and over again and they wouldn’t allow us, until suddenly they said, ‘Yes, OK, you can have [the colour TV technology], and what’s more you’re going to have it in nine months’ time,’ or whatever it was,” he wrote.

“I mean, a ridiculously short period. They had no idea of the complexity involved. Even then, the cameras were changing.

“The engineers didn’t want to buy a complete set of studio cameras that would be significantly outdated within a year. So I had to predict when we would start – and, in a childish sort of way, I wanted to be first.”

At the time, America and Japan already had colour TV, but nowhere in Europe had yet achieved the feat, although there were rumours that West Germany was well on its way.

He then decided Wimbledon was the perfect event for the occasion.

“I thought of Wimbledon. I mean, it is a wonderful plot: you’ve got drama, you’ve got everything. And it’s a national event, it’s got everything going for it,” he wrote.

However, Attenborough soon realised that the monochromatic tennis balls weren’t showing up clearly enough on screen.

Thus, the optic yellow tennis ball was born.

The luminous yellow colour was officially accepted by the International Tennis Federation in 1972, and would go on to be a feature across all courts in a matter of years.

Topics:

David Attenborough,Tennis,Wimbledon

RELATED ARTICLES

Sir David Attenborough receives standing ovation as he arrives at Wimbledon Centre Court

sir david attenborough

Sir David Attenborough receives standing ovation as he arrives at Wimbledon Centre Court

By Charlie Herbert

Andy Murray set to miss Wimbledon this summer

Andy Murray

Andy Murray set to miss Wimbledon this summer

By Nina McLaughlin

Novak Djokovic set to miss Wimbledon 

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic set to miss Wimbledon 

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Clive Tyldesley reveals details of his new job after ITV axe him

Clive Tyldesley

Clive Tyldesley reveals details of his new job after ITV axe him

By Zoe Hodges

Matthijs de Ligt gives green light for Man Utd move

Matthijs de Ligt gives green light for Man Utd move

By Jacob Entwistle

Blackburn Rovers set to pay their women’s players minimum wage

Blackburn Rovers set to pay their women’s players minimum wage

By Jacob Entwistle

Why do the Netherlands play in orange despite the colour not featuring on their flag?

Football

Why do the Netherlands play in orange despite the colour not featuring on their flag?

By Harry Warner

Euro 2024 Day 19: All the major action and talking points

Austria

Euro 2024 Day 19: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Wes Brown says Jude Bellingham is the Ronaldo of the England squad

Cristiano Ronaldo

Wes Brown says Jude Bellingham is the Ronaldo of the England squad

By Zoe Hodges

Kerrang’s final run of songs before going off air has viewers in tears

Entertainment

Kerrang’s final run of songs before going off air has viewers in tears

By Harry Warner

Netflix viewers urged to use 9875 code hack to make life a lot easier

Netflix

Netflix viewers urged to use 9875 code hack to make life a lot easier

By Charlie Herbert

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

Alcohol

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

By Ryan Price

Clive Tyldesley reveals details of his new job after ITV axe him

Clive Tyldesley

Clive Tyldesley reveals details of his new job after ITV axe him

By Zoe Hodges

Matthijs de Ligt gives green light for Man Utd move

Matthijs de Ligt gives green light for Man Utd move

By Jacob Entwistle

Free streaming service set to rival Netflix launches in the UK today

Netflix

Free streaming service set to rival Netflix launches in the UK today

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

House of the Dragon viewers left horrified by extremely X-rated scene

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon viewers left horrified by extremely X-rated scene

By Zoe Hodges

Blackburn Rovers set to pay their women’s players minimum wage

Blackburn Rovers set to pay their women’s players minimum wage

By Jacob Entwistle

Why do the Netherlands play in orange despite the colour not featuring on their flag?

Football

Why do the Netherlands play in orange despite the colour not featuring on their flag?

By Harry Warner

Reform candidate defects to Tories because of ‘racist and bigoted’ candidates

Conservative Party

Reform candidate defects to Tories because of ‘racist and bigoted’ candidates

By Charlie Herbert

Little-known destination called the ‘Maldives of Europe’ is cheap and just three hours away from UK

Albania

Little-known destination called the ‘Maldives of Europe’ is cheap and just three hours away from UK

By Jack Peat

Euro 2024 Day 19: All the major action and talking points

Austria

Euro 2024 Day 19: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories