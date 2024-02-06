Search icon

06th Feb 2024

Sevilla star poked in the bum by fan during game

Callum Boyle

Lucas Ocampos Sevilla

'I hope La Liga takes it as seriously as it takes racism'

Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos was bizarrely poked in the bum by a fan during their game against Rayo Vallecano.

Ocampos was getting ready to take a throw-in around the 33th minute mark of the game when a young fan appeared to reach out and poke him in the bum.

The game was briefly paused as the winger turned round to confront the supporter as other nearby fans began to laugh.

Some of the Vallecano players came other and spoke to the section of the home crowd in a bid to calm things down.

The away side then released a statement after the game and confirmed that they would be issuing a formal complaint to LaLiga.

It read: “We would like to place on record our disgust at the incident that occurred this Monday during our match against Rayo Vallecano, in which our player Lucas Ocampos was subjected to an obscene and completely inappropriate act by a home fan.

“We hope that the appropriate measures outlined in the regulations will be taken to prevent such behaviour from happening again on a football field, and we have expressed this to La Liga directly. These gestures and behaviours should not be allowed in our competition if we aspire to be the best league in the world.

“We send our full; support to Lucas Ocampos, who showed composure and immense professionalism despite the unacceptable behaviour of the fan who harassed him.”

Speaking to DAZN after the game, Ocampos added: “You can see what happened in the images. I hope La Liga takes it as seriously as it takes racism and these things. I don’t think all the Rayo people are like that because they have always treated us with respect, but there is always one fool.

“I hope it doesn’t happen in other areas, because if this happens in a women’s football match, we know what can happen. I kept my calm because I have two daughters. I hope this doesn’t happen to them in the future. I hope that the action that has to be taken is taken, and I hope that a fool like this does not stain a set of fans who otherwise behaved very well.”

Sevilla claim important win

Despite the matters off the pitch, Sevilla were able to keep their nerve and claim a 2-1 win away.

 Youssef En-Nesyri grabbed an important brace. His first was a great effort from the edge of the box before Vallecano equalised courtesy of Isi Palazon, who Alfonso Espino’s cross.

En-Nesyri then worked well with Issac Romero to restore Sevilla’s lead on the verge of half time and earn the struggling side just their second win in 17 games and only their fourth win of the league season.

They now sit 15th in LaLiga, three points clear of the relegation zone.

