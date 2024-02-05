Richard Keys loses his mind at Mikel Arteta’s celebrations in Arsenal win

Keys’ hate for Arteta reaches new levels

Richard Keys was furious with Mikel Arteta’s celebrations in Arsenal’s win against Liverpool and urged the Spaniard to show “more class”.

Arsenal beat fellow title rivals Liverpool 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to close the gap to two points.

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard were enough as the Gunners put on one of their best performances of the season.

Footage of Arteta jubilantly celebrating Martinelli’s goal was shown on the Sky Sports camera after Alisson and Virgil van Dijk’s major blunder handed the Brazilian an easy opportunity to roll the ball into the back of an empty net.

He then sprinted down the touchline as Trossard made sure of the win in stoppage time and even appeared to run towards the direction of Liverpool’s technical area.

Keys, who was covering the game on beIN Sports wasn’t impressed though and called Arteta out for his lack of dignity and class.

“Today is worth celebrating as they’ve beaten one of the big teams and it’s critical as the title race opens up as a result,” he said.

“But I do wish, first of all, that Mikel Arteta would behave much better. He’s returned to behaving the way he was persistently last year before the rules were changed to check him and keep him in his dugout.

“I just wish he’d have a little more class about him when Liverpool handed them the second goal, and the third one, off he goes again.

“If you stick one in the top corner to go 2-1 up, OK, but that’s a gift.

“I just think Arteta needs to show a little more dignity, especially when the goals were presents.”

Carragher sides with Keys after scolding Martin Odegaard celebrations

Jamie Carragher was also one of those to call out Arsenal’s celebrations and in particular, Martin Odegaard’s.

After the game Odegaard was seen joking around with a camera and taking pictures before celebrating emphatically however Carragher felt that it was necessary and not needed.

“Just get down the tunnel, you’ve won a game, it’s three points…” he said on Sky Sports.

“You’ve been brilliant, you’re back in the title race. Get down the tunnel.”

Odegaard responded to the criticisms however, replying: “If you’re not allowed to celebrate when you win a game, when are you allowed to celebrate?

“We will stay humble and focus on the next one, but… we were just happy.”

