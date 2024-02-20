Search icon

Football

20th Feb 2024

Rio Ferdinand trolls Arsenal fans with in-flight announcement on plane to Porto

Patrick McCarry

Rio Ferdinand

We were convinced that was Joe Cole handing over the PA system.

Rio Ferdinand was not shirking his recent comments on Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka, despite being on a plane to Porto full of Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side are facing Porto in their ‘Last 16’ first leg, on Wednesday, and Ferdinand was on a packed flight to Portugal with a cadre of vociferous Arsenal fans. The supporters were aiming chants in his direction after his recent podcast comments on Saka.

Speaking on Vibe with FIVE, the former Manchester United defender said Saka was ‘not yet’ world-class. “Listen,” he explained, “I think Saka’s been unreal. I actually think he needs a bit of a rest, so many games for a young kid. 

‘But I think, it’s almost like what is world-class? He hasn’t done it in the Champions League, has he? I’m talking in the nitty-gritty stages. Saka’s top, don’t get me wrong. He’s not world-class yet.”

After a full flight taking barbs and chants from the Arsenal fans, Ferdinand was handed the Public Address device and told them ‘what an absolute pleasure’ it was to share the journey to Porto with.

“I must say, Saka is a fantastic player, just not world class yet. He will be, one day, but just not yet!”

In fairness to the Arsenal fans, they took that double-down from Rio Ferdinand in good spirits, before launching into another Bukayo Saka chant.

The midfielder has an opportunity, starting on Wednesday, to prove to Ferdinand that he can do it in the “nitty-gritty” of the European Cup knock-out stages.

Related links:

Topics:

Arsenal,Bukayo Saka,Football,Manchester United,Rio Ferdinand,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Sergio Aguero lied throughout Premier League career, reveals Micah Richards

Football

Sergio Aguero lied throughout Premier League career, reveals Micah Richards

By Callum Boyle

Luke Littler posts hilarious five-word response to losing at Players Championship

Darts

Luke Littler posts hilarious five-word response to losing at Players Championship

By Callum Boyle

Chelsea player Pochettino forgot about has been banished from the first-team

Chelsea

Chelsea player Pochettino forgot about has been banished from the first-team

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Liverpool and Man United make offers for Kylian Mbappe

Football

Liverpool and Man United make offers for Kylian Mbappe

By Callum Boyle

Sunderland fans claim Michael Beale roasted ‘toxic fans’ and owners on burner account

Football

Sunderland fans claim Michael Beale roasted ‘toxic fans’ and owners on burner account

By Callum Boyle

Pep Guardiola apologises for Kalvin Phillips remark that went too far

Football

Pep Guardiola apologises for Kalvin Phillips remark that went too far

By Patrick McCarry

Footballer sacked by club after his dating app profile was leaked online

Besiktas

Footballer sacked by club after his dating app profile was leaked online

By Charlie Herbert

Dark clouds shroud 11th-tier club’s bright future 

Doncaster

Dark clouds shroud 11th-tier club’s bright future 

By Jack Peat

Amazon set to release All Or Nothing-style docuseries following Premier League WAGs

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon set to release All Or Nothing-style docuseries following Premier League WAGs

By Callum Boyle

Netflix fans turn off new thriller within minutes after terrifying opening scene

Netflix fans turn off new thriller within minutes after terrifying opening scene

By Joseph Loftus

Expert issues warning to people who cook bacon in an air fryer

air fryer

Expert issues warning to people who cook bacon in an air fryer

By Callum Boyle

‘I’m a mum and have shared my husband with 16 women this year – I can’t get enough of it’

‘I’m a mum and have shared my husband with 16 women this year – I can’t get enough of it’

By JOE

Belle Delphine reveals how much money she earned selling her bath water online

Belle Delphine

Belle Delphine reveals how much money she earned selling her bath water online

By JOE

Ex-BBC editor reveals biases on political programmes

BBC

Ex-BBC editor reveals biases on political programmes

By Charlie Herbert

Liverpool and Man United make offers for Kylian Mbappe

Football

Liverpool and Man United make offers for Kylian Mbappe

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Sunderland fans claim Michael Beale roasted ‘toxic fans’ and owners on burner account

Football

Sunderland fans claim Michael Beale roasted ‘toxic fans’ and owners on burner account

By Callum Boyle

People are only just discovering ‘incredible’ first season of one of world’s most popular shows

TV

People are only just discovering ‘incredible’ first season of one of world’s most popular shows

By Nina McLaughlin

Martin Lewis delivers ‘don’t do it’ warning to drivers and says ‘it’s fraud’

Driving

Martin Lewis delivers ‘don’t do it’ warning to drivers and says ‘it’s fraud’

By Charlie Herbert

Pep Guardiola apologises for Kalvin Phillips remark that went too far

Football

Pep Guardiola apologises for Kalvin Phillips remark that went too far

By Patrick McCarry

Rare condition that can cause you pain if you hear someone chewing loudly

Rare condition that can cause you pain if you hear someone chewing loudly

By Nina McLaughlin

New ‘nightmarish’ BBC drama about UK revolution ‘like nothing else on TV’

BBC

New ‘nightmarish’ BBC drama about UK revolution ‘like nothing else on TV’

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories