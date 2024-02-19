Rasmus Hojlund trolled by Man United teammate on social media

Even when you’re winning, you can still be subjected to a joke or two

Rasmus Hojlund may be in fine goalscoring form, but it hasn’t stopped him being at the centre of a joke or two from his Manchester United teammates.

Hojlund scored for a sixth game in a row as his brace earned United a hard-fought 2-1 win against Luton Town on Sunday.

The Denmark international opened the scoring after pouncing onto a wayward pass from Amari Bell before rounding the goalkeeper and firing into an empty net.

His second was far more unorthodox as he had to angle his body to deflect Alejandro Garnacho’s strike that was heading wide to double the Red Devils’ lead.

Rightly so, Hojlund earned plenty of praise from fans, pundits and on social media as he shows the reason why United paid £72m in the summer.

During his difficult run of form, Hojlund was compared to Australian singer Sean Mills, who went viral on TikTok.

Now it seems that United’s players have even caught onto the joke, with Jonny Evans calling the 21-year-old “Millsy” underneath his Instagram post.

‘[We had] a good beginning’

After the game, Hojlund spoke to Sky Sports and said that he was “annoyed” that he couldn’t complete his hat trick.

“[We had] a good beginning, two good and fast goals and then we drop off a little bit, we get unfocused and they get one back,” he said.

“We know with this crowd and this pitch and this atmosphere, 2-1 is always a dangerous result and then we go to the break.

“I think we created a lot of chances in the second half, we just need to score. I have one as well and yeah, a little bit annoyed by that.”

Related links: