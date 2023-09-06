Search icon

Football

06th Sep 2023

Premier League release audio footage from most controversial VAR decisions this season

Callum Boyle

Premier League

Arsenal and Wolves fans will not be happy

The Premier League have finally released audio footage from some of the decisions involving VAR this season.

VAR has been a controversial topic ever since it’s introduction and it has caused a stir once again with two of the most contentious decisions involving Manchester United.

Referee Simon Hooper’s decision not to punish Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana for a collision with Wolves’ Sasa Kalajdzic on the opening day of the season was the first of those and the head of the PGMOL, Howard Webb, explained why.

Speaking on their first Match Officials Mic’d Up show, Webb shared audio footage of the conversation between Hooper and VAR official on the night, Michael Salisbury.

Hooper said: “No way. It’s like collisions, we don’t give those.”

Salisbury then replied: “Delay, delay, checking a possible penalty. I want to view this, because I think Onana collides into, he tried to win the ball but he’s late. He goes to challenge for the ball and then makes aerial contact with the Wolves player.

“It’s late and it’s clumsy in my opinion. Dawson wins the header. It’s late, it’s very late on the aerial challenge.”

He then adds: “Because the Wolves player doesn’t head the ball – Dawson wins the header – it’s a normal collision. Check complete,” which is deemed reasonable enough by Hooper.

Webb then expanded on the decision not to award a spot kick and why it was the wrong call.

“We hear the VAR in this circumstance going through the checking phase and he’s describing what he’s seen,” he said.

“He starts to go down the road to recommending a review, but he overthinks it a little bit. 

“Sometimes VAR can do that. They’re trying to identify what the game would expect and when he sees them come together, he knows that can happen and it’s not a foul.

“He sees it as a collision and two players coming together – the difference with this one, is that Onana jumps in at the Wolves player so it’s not two players coming together. It’s one going into another.

“In the end we didn’t recommend a review…we should have done, we acknowledge that as an error, which is of course disappointing.

“We think it’s important we acknowledge clear errors. When it’s clear like this one, we don’t want people to benchmark against this situation.”

Premier League

Another decision which has been met with controversy is from Sunday’s game between Arsenal and Man United in which the Gunners weren’t awarded a penalty for a foul on Kai Havertz.

Havertz felt he was tripped in the box by Casemiro and referee Anthony Taylor had initially pointed to the spot before having his decision overturned by VAR.

Webb said: “I was watching this game and thought to myself, that looks like a penalty kick. 

“At full speed as Kai Havertz goes between Wan-Bissaka and Casemiro. The penalty was given and we know that the VAR will always check every penalty situation.

“It was a good use of VAR. The referee believed that Wan-Bissaka had tripped Havertz, but the video shows something quite different that there’s no actual contact initially.

“Another step by Havertz, his leg goes into Wan-Bissaka. The VAR, really calm and concise, recognises all of that, thinks it’s a clear and obvious error. I agree. Recommends a review. We get to the right decision.”

Related links:

Topics:

Andre Onana,Arsenal,Football,Howard Webb,Kai Havertz,Manchester United,Premier League,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Phil Jones spotted back at Man United

Football

Phil Jones spotted back at Man United

By Callum Boyle

Sir Alex Ferguson named best Premier League manager of all time

Football

Sir Alex Ferguson named best Premier League manager of all time

By Callum Boyle

Erling Haaland tapes his mouth shut when he sleeps at night

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland tapes his mouth shut when he sleeps at night

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Manuel Neuer ‘feels sorry’ for Marc-Ander Ter Stegen after 8-2 drubbing

Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer ‘feels sorry’ for Marc-Ander Ter Stegen after 8-2 drubbing

By Reuben Pinder

Manchester United director boasts about rating of club’s app on App Store

App Store

Manchester United director boasts about rating of club’s app on App Store

By Wayne Farry

Of course Cristiano Ronaldo is being linked with a Man Utd return

Cristiano Ronaldo

Of course Cristiano Ronaldo is being linked with a Man Utd return

By Simon Lloyd

Chelsea have £3million bid for their own player rejected

Chelsea

Chelsea have £3million bid for their own player rejected

By Daniel Brown

Alexis Sanchez has already affected one of his Manchester United teammates

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez has already affected one of his Manchester United teammates

By Darragh Murphy

Megan Rapinoe labels Manchester United ‘disgraceful’ for not launching women’s team until 2018

Football

Megan Rapinoe labels Manchester United ‘disgraceful’ for not launching women’s team until 2018

By Reuben Pinder

The Joe Rogan Podcast rumoured to be a radio station on GTA 6

The Joe Rogan Podcast rumoured to be a radio station on GTA 6

By Joseph Loftus

GTA 6 ‘disgusting’ rumoured price tag splits fans, with many refusing to pay so much

Gaming

GTA 6 ‘disgusting’ rumoured price tag splits fans, with many refusing to pay so much

By Charlie Herbert

Horrific footage shows mess left on flight after passenger’s diarrhoea caused plane to turn back

Horrific footage shows mess left on flight after passenger’s diarrhoea caused plane to turn back

By Joseph Loftus

Emotional Jeff Brazier comforted by EastEnders star as son wins NTA

jeff brazier

Emotional Jeff Brazier comforted by EastEnders star as son wins NTA

By Charlie Herbert

Jesse Lingard offered unexpected Premier League return

Football

Jesse Lingard offered unexpected Premier League return

By Callum Boyle

This Morning booed by NTAs audience live on air

Holly Willoughby

This Morning booed by NTAs audience live on air

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Mum sparks debate after refusing to let seven-year-old son go to men’s toilets alone

mumsnet

Mum sparks debate after refusing to let seven-year-old son go to men’s toilets alone

By Steve Hopkins

Watch this baffling own goal from Aston Villa’s Jores Okore against League 2 Luton

Aston Villa

Watch this baffling own goal from Aston Villa’s Jores Okore against League 2 Luton

By Darragh Murphy

Nickelodeon accused of sexualising Ariana Grande when she was a child star

ariana grande

Nickelodeon accused of sexualising Ariana Grande when she was a child star

By April Curtin

Military chief appointed to lead ‘far-reaching’ review of NHS leadership

Conservative Party

Military chief appointed to lead ‘far-reaching’ review of NHS leadership

By Charlie Herbert

Novak Djokovic breaks down in tears after losing Wimbledon classic to Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic breaks down in tears after losing Wimbledon classic to Carlos Alcaraz

By Charlie Herbert

Mo Salah greets hundreds of fans who flocked to his house in Egypt

Egypt

Mo Salah greets hundreds of fans who flocked to his house in Egypt

By Reuben Pinder

Load more stories