David Moyes praises Jarrod Bowen’s reaction to foul chants

David Moyes praised the reaction of West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen after he was subjected to x-rated chants.

Bowen scored as West Ham continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 win against Luton Town on Friday night.

The 26-year-old, who has twin daughters with former Love Island star Dani Dyer, was bombarded with chants of “Jarrod Bowen, your girlfriend’s a w****” and the winger responded by shushing the crowd after opening the scoring at Kenilworth Road.

After the win, Moyes said: “What do you do? You go and you score and you know that answers the questions. Players get criticism, managers do as well, and people get away with it.”

His star forward has scored in all three games away from home this season but was overlooked by Gareth Southgate for England’s squad but Moyes reserved plenty of praise for the winger.

“Jarrod took his goal well. He was always a threat. He’s started the season in good goalscoring form,” he added.

Luton meanwhile are yet to pick up a single point since being promoted to the Premier League but manager Rob Edwards isn’t feeling too disheartened.

He said: “West Ham are a very good team but I didn’t see anything to fear and the players feel the same. We’ve got to make sure we are more ruthless when we do get those opportunities. I want to give these amazing supporters some points to cheer about.”

