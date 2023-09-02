Search icon

Football

02nd Sep 2023

David Moyes praises Jarrod Bowen’s reaction to foul chants

Callum Boyle

Jarrod Bowen

Bowen scored as West Ham continued their unbeaten start to the season

David Moyes praised the reaction of West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen after he was subjected to x-rated chants.

Bowen scored as West Ham continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 win against Luton Town on Friday night.

The 26-year-old, who has twin daughters with former Love Island star Dani Dyer, was bombarded with chants of “Jarrod Bowen, your girlfriend’s a w****” and the winger responded by shushing the crowd after opening the scoring at Kenilworth Road.

After the win, Moyes said: “What do you do? You go and you score and you know that answers the questions. Players get criticism, managers do as well, and people get away with it.”

His star forward has scored in all three games away from home this season but was overlooked by Gareth Southgate for England’s squad but Moyes reserved plenty of praise for the winger.

“Jarrod took his goal well. He was always a threat. He’s started the season in good goalscoring form,” he added.

Luton meanwhile are yet to pick up a single point since being promoted to the Premier League but manager Rob Edwards isn’t feeling too disheartened.

He said: “West Ham are a very good team but I didn’t see anything to fear and the players feel the same. We’ve got to make sure we are more ruthless when we do get those opportunities. I want to give these amazing supporters some points to cheer about.”

Related links:

Topics:

David Moyes,Football,Jarrod Bowen,Sport,West Ham United

RELATED ARTICLES

Man United release statement after Mason Greenwood completes controversial move

Football

Man United release statement after Mason Greenwood completes controversial move

By Callum Boyle

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 362

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 362

By Charlie Herbert

Spain World Cup captain Jenni Hermoso ‘goes into hiding’

Football

Spain World Cup captain Jenni Hermoso ‘goes into hiding’

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

More than half of football fans have witnessed racist abuse at matches, report says

Football

More than half of football fans have witnessed racist abuse at matches, report says

By Reuben Pinder

Man City submit English transfer record-shattering bid for Jack Grealish

Aston Villa

Man City submit English transfer record-shattering bid for Jack Grealish

By Simon Lloyd

Paul Pogba could miss World Cup due to knee injury

Football

Paul Pogba could miss World Cup due to knee injury

By Simon Lloyd

Benjamin Mendy moved to tougher prison due to ‘safety fears’

Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendy moved to tougher prison due to ‘safety fears’

By Callum Boyle

Jamie Carragher absolutely tears into John Stones after Netherlands defeat

England

Jamie Carragher absolutely tears into John Stones after Netherlands defeat

By Wil Jones

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher did the unthinkable on MNF

Football

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher did the unthinkable on MNF

By Wayne Farry

Red Dead Redemption 3 confirmed by Rockstar parent company

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption 3 confirmed by Rockstar parent company

By Steve Hopkins

Insomnia the Gaming Festival returns to NEC Birmingham

Gaming

Insomnia the Gaming Festival returns to NEC Birmingham

By Charlie Herbert

TikTok influencer and mum jailed for life for double murder

Crime

TikTok influencer and mum jailed for life for double murder

By Charlie Herbert

Steve Irwin’s son Robert confirms he’s in a relationship with Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey

Heath Ledger

Steve Irwin’s son Robert confirms he’s in a relationship with Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey

By Charlie Herbert

Earth has been hit by an ‘impossible’ blast of light and now scientists have discussed why

Earth has been hit by an ‘impossible’ blast of light and now scientists have discussed why

By Joseph Loftus

Ikea has released the recipe for its iconic meatballs

Food

Ikea has released the recipe for its iconic meatballs

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Messi and Argentina teammates are absolutely gutted about Manuel Lanzini’s injury

Argentina (football)

Messi and Argentina teammates are absolutely gutted about Manuel Lanzini’s injury

By Reuben Pinder

Gary Neville calls Tory government the ‘biggest set of charlatans to ever be elected’

Conservative Party

Gary Neville calls Tory government the ‘biggest set of charlatans to ever be elected’

By Alex Roberts

Elon Musk files for Twitter to become a payment platform for dogecoin and crypto

cryptocurrency

Elon Musk files for Twitter to become a payment platform for dogecoin and crypto

By Charlie Herbert

Jose Mourinho’s reported top transfer target for Manchester United looks pretty unattainable

Harry Kane

Jose Mourinho’s reported top transfer target for Manchester United looks pretty unattainable

By Robert Redmond

Man United rushing to offer Marcus Rashford a new five-year deal

Manchester United

Man United rushing to offer Marcus Rashford a new five-year deal

By Gareth Makim

This terrifying video captures the horror of the failed Mr Blobby theme park

Mr Blobby

This terrifying video captures the horror of the failed Mr Blobby theme park

By Rich Cooper

Load more stories