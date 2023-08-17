Search icon

17th Aug 2023

Pep Guardiola has averaged a trophy every 27 games at Man City

Callum Boyle

Pep Guardiola Man City

A serial winner

Pep Guardiola continued his incredible trophy haul at Manchester City after they beat Sevilla to win the Super Cup.

The Treble winners defeated the Europa League champions on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Athens which saw Cole Palmer equalise following Youssef En-Nesyri’s bullet header.

Serbian defender Nemanja Gudelj missed the decisive penalty after Man City had scored all five in the shootout to secure them even more silverware.

After his Super Cup triumph Guardiola now only needs the club World Cup to complete the honours’ list since joining City in 2016. Among his cabinet already is: five Premier League titles, four League Cups, two FA Cups and the club’s first Champions League.

“We are really pleased to have already one title in this season. Really pleased for the club – this title we didn’t have and now we have it,” he said.

“We miss just one to finish the full circle and be able for this club to win all the titles we can have. It’s happening in December, when we go to Saudi Arabia to play there, the [Club] World Cup.

“I would say really, really pleased. A tight game like happened in the [Champions League] final against Inter, a tight game that we lost in the last minute against Arsenal [in the Community Shield]. Football in these stages, in that moment, in that period is a coin flip.”

Guardiola’s dominance since taking over City has been well documented and it is proven so much so that he, on average, won a trophy every 27 games for the Citizens.

Unsurprisingly, City are the favourites to retain their Premier League title once again and are expected to go deep in both the domestic and continental competitions once again.

