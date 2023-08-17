Jack Grealish snubs UEFA president to have heartwarming moment with visually impaired fan

A beautiful moment

Jack Grealish has been praised on social media for his act of kindness once again as he took time to speak to a visually impaired fan.

Grealish was part of the Manchester City side who beat Sevilla on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup in Athens on Wednesday night.

Nemanja Gudelj missed the decisive penalty after Man City had scored all five in the shootout.

Sevilla took the lead through Youssef En-Nesyri courtesy of a bullet header before City academy graduate Cole Palmer equalised after finding himself on the end of Rodri’s cross to score a looping header.

It was the Treble winners’ first time winning the Super Cup – just four months on from their Champions League success.

Man City have another trophy! 🏆



The #SuperCup belongs to the reigning European champions! pic.twitter.com/H8jqThSwyE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 16, 2023

During the trophy presentation, Man City’s players and staff collected medals from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin before Kyle Walker went on to lift the trophy however Grealish stopped the procession briefly for a heartwarming moment.

The winger ignored Ceferin’s offer of a handshake to instead speak to a visually impaired girl before shaking the president’s hand and continuing on.

Pep Guardiola also made time for the young fan and gave her a kiss on the cheek before collecting his medal.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the win, Grealish emphasised how important it was for them to add another trophy to their collection.

He said: “The manager made it so clear to use before the game how much he wants this club to win this trophy.

“Because over the last 10 to 15 years this club has been so successful, and this has been one we have been waiting for. Even personally for myself, this is another one ticked off the list.

“It was so hot and humid. They made it hard for us, we knew they were good at crosses into the box, fair play to them.”

Related links: