Search icon

Football

17th Aug 2023

Jack Grealish snubs UEFA president to have heartwarming moment with visually impaired fan

Callum Boyle

Jack Grealish

A beautiful moment

Jack Grealish has been praised on social media for his act of kindness once again as he took time to speak to a visually impaired fan.

Grealish was part of the Manchester City side who beat Sevilla on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup in Athens on Wednesday night.

Nemanja Gudelj missed the decisive penalty after Man City had scored all five in the shootout.

Sevilla took the lead through Youssef En-Nesyri courtesy of a bullet header before City academy graduate Cole Palmer equalised after finding himself on the end of Rodri’s cross to score a looping header.

It was the Treble winners’ first time winning the Super Cup – just four months on from their Champions League success.

During the trophy presentation, Man City’s players and staff collected medals from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin before Kyle Walker went on to lift the trophy however Grealish stopped the procession briefly for a heartwarming moment.

The winger ignored Ceferin’s offer of a handshake to instead speak to a visually impaired girl before shaking the president’s hand and continuing on.

Pep Guardiola also made time for the young fan and gave her a kiss on the cheek before collecting his medal.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the win, Grealish emphasised how important it was for them to add another trophy to their collection.

He said: “The manager made it so clear to use before the game how much he wants this club to win this trophy.

“Because over the last 10 to 15 years this club has been so successful, and this has been one we have been waiting for. Even personally for myself, this is another one ticked off the list.

“It was so hot and humid. They made it hard for us, we knew they were good at crosses into the box, fair play to them.”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Jack Grealish,Manchester City,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

No extra bank holiday if England women win the World Cup, says UK government

bank holiday

No extra bank holiday if England women win the World Cup, says UK government

By Charlie Herbert

David Beckham under fire after referring to Lionesses as ‘girls’ during video message

David Beckham

David Beckham under fire after referring to Lionesses as ‘girls’ during video message

By Charlie Herbert

Manchester United issue statement on Mason Greenwood

Football

Manchester United issue statement on Mason Greenwood

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Chelsea release first statement after sanctions against Roman Abramovich

Chelsea FC

Chelsea release first statement after sanctions against Roman Abramovich

By Reuben Pinder

Premier League makes decision on whether VAR will be used next season

next season

Premier League makes decision on whether VAR will be used next season

By James Dawson

Michael Owen reveals he’s never drunk tea or coffee

Michael Owen

Michael Owen reveals he’s never drunk tea or coffee

By Simon Lloyd

Arsenal fans slam ‘stupid rules’ as they compare Konsa yellow with David Luiz red

Arsenal

Arsenal fans slam ‘stupid rules’ as they compare Konsa yellow with David Luiz red

By JOE

Manchester United have agreed a two year deal with Edinson Cavani, reports claim

Edinson Cavani

Manchester United have agreed a two year deal with Edinson Cavani, reports claim

By Reuben Pinder

QUIZ: Name every team Ronaldinho scored Champions League goals against

Evergreen Football

QUIZ: Name every team Ronaldinho scored Champions League goals against

By Simon Lloyd

Pilot dies in bathroom on flight carrying 271 passengers

pilot

Pilot dies in bathroom on flight carrying 271 passengers

By Charlie Herbert

Bill Bailey pays touching tribute to friend Sean Lock two years on from his death

Bill Bailey

Bill Bailey pays touching tribute to friend Sean Lock two years on from his death

By Charlie Herbert

‘My boyfriend gets me pregnant every year so I never have a period’

Family

‘My boyfriend gets me pregnant every year so I never have a period’

By Charlie Herbert

Fans recall Sean Lock’s most outrageous joke two years on from his death

8 out of 10 cats

Fans recall Sean Lock’s most outrageous joke two years on from his death

By Charlie Herbert

Lawyer shares question you should ‘never answer’ if pulled over by police

Law

Lawyer shares question you should ‘never answer’ if pulled over by police

By Charlie Herbert

Jurrien Timber to miss rest of the year through injury

Arsenal

Jurrien Timber to miss rest of the year through injury

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Some great Monday Motivation from CrossFit star Jason Khalipa

Fitness & health

Some great Monday Motivation from CrossFit star Jason Khalipa

By Ben Kenyon

Keira Knightley says she went through years of therapy after starring in first Pirates film

Johnny Depp

Keira Knightley says she went through years of therapy after starring in first Pirates film

By Jack Peat

Stormzy announces collaboration with Penguin Random House

Literature

Stormzy announces collaboration with Penguin Random House

By Josie Field

Journalist has sex live on radio during swingers club feature

Denmark

Journalist has sex live on radio during swingers club feature

By George McKay

YouTube terminates ‘Fantastic Adventures’ channel after adoptive mother arrested on abuse charges

sensitive

YouTube terminates ‘Fantastic Adventures’ channel after adoptive mother arrested on abuse charges

By Alan Loughnane

Gobby football fan who defended abuse at female reporter loses his job

Canada

Gobby football fan who defended abuse at female reporter loses his job

By Nooruddean Choudry

Load more stories