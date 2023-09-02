Search icon

Football

02nd Sep 2023

Paul Merson says Liverpool should sell Mo Salah and sign Bukayo Saka

Callum Boyle

Paul Merson Liverpool Saka

‘Who’s the next one in line? It’s definitely Saka’

Paul Merson sensationally claimed that Liverpool should cash in on Mohamed Salah and sign Bukayo Saka to replace him.

Salah was at the centre of a £150m deadline day bid from Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad which was swiftly rejected by the Reds.

It’s believed that Al Ittihad are planning to com back in with another offer nearing £200m for the Egyptian, who has two years left on his contract.

Liverpool have reiterated that their main talisman isn’t for sale however Merson believes that Jurgen Klopp’s should sell the 31-year-old and use the sizeable fee to replace him with Arsenal’s number seven.

“Do they sell him for £200 million and then in January see if they can get Saka from Arsenal for 150?” he asked on Soccer Saturday.

“I’m thinking, one person’s 31 (years old), if I can get £200 million who’s the next one in line? Who’s going to be the next big thing?

“Who’s the next one in line? It’s definitely Saka, he’s the best right winger about after Salah!”

Clinton Morrison agreed, claiming that if a deal can’t be completed this summer, Al Ittihad will sign the forward in 12 months’ time.

As a boyhood Arsenal fan, prizing Saka away from the Gunners may prove to be an almighty task and it remains to be seen if Liverpool would even consider an attempt to sign him realistic.

Related links:

Topics:

Arsenal,Bukayo Saka,Football,Liverpool,Mohamed Salah,Paul Merson,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Alejandro Garnacho surprises young fans with new shirt after buying the wrong one

Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho surprises young fans with new shirt after buying the wrong one

By Callum Boyle

Lazio hit out at Man United for failed Mason Greenwood move

Football

Lazio hit out at Man United for failed Mason Greenwood move

By Callum Boyle

Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen filmed celebrating after rejecting Burnley move

Burnley

Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen filmed celebrating after rejecting Burnley move

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Celtic player Johnny Hayes saves young Rangers fan from bullies and delivers lovely message

Celtic

Celtic player Johnny Hayes saves young Rangers fan from bullies and delivers lovely message

By Rudi Kinsella

A combined XI of free agents this summer

Football

A combined XI of free agents this summer

By Reuben Pinder

Ahmed Elmohamady says Harry Maguire is not at Man United captain ‘level’

Ahmed Elmohamady

Ahmed Elmohamady says Harry Maguire is not at Man United captain ‘level’

By Daniel Brown

Man Utd wanting to pay £80m for Harry Maguire is ridiculous

Football

Man Utd wanting to pay £80m for Harry Maguire is ridiculous

By Kyle Picknell

Leeds hit with injury blow as Patrick Bamford injures knee ligaments

Championship

Leeds hit with injury blow as Patrick Bamford injures knee ligaments

By Reuben Pinder

Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup after break-in at family home

Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup after break-in at family home

By Simon Lloyd

Brits will soon be able to fly to Spain on world’s biggest aircraft

Brits will soon be able to fly to Spain on world’s biggest aircraft

By Steve Hopkins

Ron Perlman wants to return for Hellboy 3

Hellboy

Ron Perlman wants to return for Hellboy 3

By Steve Hopkins

Jimmy Buffett dead aged 76

Jimmy Buffett

Jimmy Buffett dead aged 76

By Steve Hopkins

Karim Benzema sends warning to Mo Salah over Al Ittihad transfer

Al Ittihad

Karim Benzema sends warning to Mo Salah over Al Ittihad transfer

By Callum Boyle

Paige VanZant says she’s earned more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than in entire UFC career

OnlyFans

Paige VanZant says she’s earned more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than in entire UFC career

By Steve Hopkins

Man United to pay majority of Mason Greenwood’s wages during Getafe loan

Football

Man United to pay majority of Mason Greenwood’s wages during Getafe loan

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Louis van Gaal plays it safe with Manchester United team selection for West Brom clash

Manchester United

Louis van Gaal plays it safe with Manchester United team selection for West Brom clash

By JOE

Thibaut Courtois accuses English press of lack of respect after final heroics

Champions League

Thibaut Courtois accuses English press of lack of respect after final heroics

By Callum Boyle

Naked Attraction star hospitalised after sex with ‘well-endowed’ date

Dating

Naked Attraction star hospitalised after sex with ‘well-endowed’ date

By Danny Jones

Jurgen Klopp admits himself to hospital after feeling unwell

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp admits himself to hospital after feeling unwell

By Darragh Murphy

Today is set to be a big day in determining the future of Brendan Dassey

Brendan Dassey

Today is set to be a big day in determining the future of Brendan Dassey

By Conor Heneghan

Head teacher quits over ‘racist’ uniform policy that prompted student protests

London

Head teacher quits over ‘racist’ uniform policy that prompted student protests

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories