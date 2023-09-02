Paul Merson says Liverpool should sell Mo Salah and sign Bukayo Saka

‘Who’s the next one in line? It’s definitely Saka’

Paul Merson sensationally claimed that Liverpool should cash in on Mohamed Salah and sign Bukayo Saka to replace him.

Salah was at the centre of a £150m deadline day bid from Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad which was swiftly rejected by the Reds.

It’s believed that Al Ittihad are planning to com back in with another offer nearing £200m for the Egyptian, who has two years left on his contract.

Liverpool have reiterated that their main talisman isn’t for sale however Merson believes that Jurgen Klopp’s should sell the 31-year-old and use the sizeable fee to replace him with Arsenal’s number seven.

“Do they sell him for £200 million and then in January see if they can get Saka from Arsenal for 150?” he asked on Soccer Saturday.

“I’m thinking, one person’s 31 (years old), if I can get £200 million who’s the next one in line? Who’s going to be the next big thing?

“Who’s the next one in line? It’s definitely Saka, he’s the best right winger about after Salah!”

Clinton Morrison agreed, claiming that if a deal can’t be completed this summer, Al Ittihad will sign the forward in 12 months’ time.

As a boyhood Arsenal fan, prizing Saka away from the Gunners may prove to be an almighty task and it remains to be seen if Liverpool would even consider an attempt to sign him realistic.

