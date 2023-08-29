Eden Hazard set to retire from football

Hazard has been without a club since leaving Real Madrid in the summer

Eden Hazard could reportedly call time on his career at the age of 32, just months after leaving Real Madrid.

Hazard has been without a club since his contract at the Spanish giants expired. Several clubs have registered their interest in the Belgian, including MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps.

Saudi Pro League sides, Premier League clubs and other teams around Europe are also rumoured to be interested however according to Get Football News France, Hazard is prepared to call it a day.

Last week, the former Chelsea man’s barber claimed that the 32-year-old had rejected six offers from clubs.

In response to a post of Hazard’s latest haircut, which said: “No one wants to sign you,” A Star Barbers replied: “That’s funny he’s rejected 6 teams.”

The winger struggled to make an impact during his time in Spain and suffered with multiple injuries while at Los Blancos. Last season he made just six appearances and scored just seven goals in his spell in Madrid.

He has already retired from international football, quitting in December after Belgium’s early World Cup exit. For his country Hazard featured 126 times and scored 33 goals, second only to the nation’s all-time leading scorer, Romelu Lukaku.

