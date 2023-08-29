Search icon

Football

29th Aug 2023

Eden Hazard set to retire from football

Callum Boyle

Eden Hazard

Hazard has been without a club since leaving Real Madrid in the summer

Eden Hazard could reportedly call time on his career at the age of 32, just months after leaving Real Madrid.

Hazard has been without a club since his contract at the Spanish giants expired. Several clubs have registered their interest in the Belgian, including MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps.

Saudi Pro League sides, Premier League clubs and other teams around Europe are also rumoured to be interested however according to Get Football News France, Hazard is prepared to call it a day.

Last week, the former Chelsea man’s barber claimed that the 32-year-old had rejected six offers from clubs.

In response to a post of Hazard’s latest haircut, which said: “No one wants to sign you,” A Star Barbers replied: “That’s funny he’s rejected 6 teams.”

The winger struggled to make an impact during his time in Spain and suffered with multiple injuries while at Los Blancos. Last season he made just six appearances and scored just seven goals in his spell in Madrid.

He has already retired from international football, quitting in December after Belgium’s early World Cup exit. For his country Hazard featured 126 times and scored 33 goals, second only to the nation’s all-time leading scorer, Romelu Lukaku.

Related links:

Topics:

Eden Hazard,Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Gary Lineker divides opinion with Virgil van Dijk red card verdict

Football

Gary Lineker divides opinion with Virgil van Dijk red card verdict

By Callum Boyle

Lionel Messi’s wife accidentally confuses teammate with husband

Football

Lionel Messi’s wife accidentally confuses teammate with husband

By Callum Boyle

TNT pundits lose their mind over Daniel Dubois’ ‘low blow’ against Oleksandr Usyk

Boxing

TNT pundits lose their mind over Daniel Dubois’ ‘low blow’ against Oleksandr Usyk

By Lee Costello

MORE FROM JOE

Arsenal fans fume as ‘Spurs fan’ Mike Dean takes charge of north London derby

Arsenal

Arsenal fans fume as ‘Spurs fan’ Mike Dean takes charge of north London derby

By Simon Lloyd

FIFPRO call for urgent compulsory breaks for footballers to prevent burnout

Fifpro

FIFPRO call for urgent compulsory breaks for footballers to prevent burnout

By Daniel Brown

Micah Richards takes the mick out of Roy Keane for bringing packed lunch to studio

Football

Micah Richards takes the mick out of Roy Keane for bringing packed lunch to studio

By Callum Boyle

Moise Kean’s teammate says he is ’50-50′ to blame for racist abuse he received against Cagliari

Juventus

Moise Kean’s teammate says he is ’50-50′ to blame for racist abuse he received against Cagliari

By Wil Jones

Memphis Depay nears Barcelona move after fee agreed with Lyon

FC Barcelona

Memphis Depay nears Barcelona move after fee agreed with Lyon

By Reuben Pinder

Danny Welbeck will leave Arsenal this summer, club confirm

Arsenal

Danny Welbeck will leave Arsenal this summer, club confirm

By Simon Lloyd

Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first

Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first

By Joseph Loftus

Spanish football federation calls for Rubiales’ to resign immediately after World Cup kiss

Spanish football federation calls for Rubiales’ to resign immediately after World Cup kiss

By Joseph Loftus

Significant disruptions and delays expected to continue at UK airports

Significant disruptions and delays expected to continue at UK airports

By Joseph Loftus

Stormzy and Maya Jama pictured on holiday together amid relationship rumours

Maya Jama

Stormzy and Maya Jama pictured on holiday together amid relationship rumours

By Kat O'Connor

The world gravy wrestling championships got underway at a Lancashire pub garden today

Food

The world gravy wrestling championships got underway at a Lancashire pub garden today

By JOE

Man mistaken for IT expert during iconic interview says he will sue BBC

BBC

Man mistaken for IT expert during iconic interview says he will sue BBC

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Sky Sports are broadcasting Soccer Saturday live on Facebook and YouTube

Sky Sports

Sky Sports are broadcasting Soccer Saturday live on Facebook and YouTube

By Nooruddean Choudry

How the World Cup’s last-16 would look *without* the use of VAR

VAR

How the World Cup’s last-16 would look *without* the use of VAR

By Simon Lloyd

Make extra bank holiday for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee permanent, PM urged

4 day bank holiday

Make extra bank holiday for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee permanent, PM urged

By Steve Hopkins

This American fugitive was busted hiding in a cupboard thanks to Snapchat

Police

This American fugitive was busted hiding in a cupboard thanks to Snapchat

By Ben Kenyon

Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham are making their first movie together in 15 years

Aubrey Plaza

Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham are making their first movie together in 15 years

By Wil Jones

Jose Mourinho has one more game to save his job at Chelsea, reports claim

Chelsea

Jose Mourinho has one more game to save his job at Chelsea, reports claim

By Tom Victor

Load more stories