01st Sep 2023

Liverpool reject £150m Saudi offer for Mo Salah

Charlie Herbert

Liverpool reject £100 million bid from Saudi side Al Ittihad for Mo Salah

A second bid is expected for the Egyptian

Liverpool have rejected a bid in the region of £150 million from Al Ittihad for Mohamed Salah.

The Saudi Pro League side made a verbal bid to the Reds on Thursday night, offering a fee of £100m plus substantial add-ons which would have taken the overall price up to £150m.

But the Anfield club rejected the offer and reiterated that the Egyptian is not for sale, the Athletic reports.

The Saudi side, who have already signed Fabinho from Liverpool this summer for £40m, are expected to launch a second bid of £175m for Salah.

The winger scored 30 goals in all competitions for Liverpool last season, and has made three appearances for the club so far this season.

He signed a new three-year deal last summer, and in recent weeks his agent has insisted he is happy at Liverpool and that he “remains committed to LFC.”

Along with Fabinho, Al Ittihad have caused shockwaves this summer with their transfer business, having signed Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté in this window on free transfers from Real Madrid and Chelsea respectively.

The club also signed Jota from Celtic for €29m.

The Saudi Pro League has been one of the most active leagues in the transfer market this summer, with clubs from the Gulf Kingdom attracting some of the biggest names in the game to the Middle East.

