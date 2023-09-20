Search icon

Football

20th Sep 2023

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits it was ‘wrong’ to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Charlie Herbert

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits it was 'wrong' to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

‘When things didn’t go right, you could see certain egos came out’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that signing Cristiano Ronaldo during his time as Manchester United manager “turned out wrong.”

In a wide-ranging interview with the Athletic, the former United striker and manager discussed his time in charge of the Red Devils from 2018 to 2021.

Addressing the three major signings that the club made in the summer of 2021 – Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane – Solskjaer said United had “gone strong by signing these players.”

Ronaldo in particular was a landmark signing, with the Portuguese striker returning to the club at a time when he was still considered by many to be one of the top two players in the world, alongside Lionel Messi.

He continued: “It was about taking the next step to challenge for the title. And, unfortunately, it just didn’t work out.”

Solskjaer admitted that signing Ronaldo ‘turned out wrong’ (Getty)

Speaking about the Ronaldo signing in particular, and the idea that the striker had ‘ruined’ the United team, Solskjaer said: “It was a decision that was very difficult to turn down and I felt we had to take it, but it turned out wrong.

“It felt so right when he signed and the fans felt that at that Newcastle game, when Old Trafford was rocking (after Ronaldo scored twice in a 4-1 win).

“He was still one of the best goalscorers in the world, he was looking strong.”

But the Norwegian went on to say that things “went against us” following a 1-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.

He added: “When you have a group you need everyone to pull in the same direction. When things didn’t go right, you could see certain players and egos came out. We beat Tottenham convincingly 3-0 away, but then we lost two games…”

Just under two months after the Villa result, Solskjaer was sacked as manager, following a 4-1 defeat at Watford.

Later in the interview, Solskjaer discussed his successor, Ralf Rangnick, who was openly critical about the state of the club.

Solskjaer said that he told Rangnick his “opinion on every player” and that “things had soured, the collective had been lost.”

He continued: “Some players felt they should’ve played more and weren’t constructive to the environment. That’s a huge sin for me.”

Following a fall-out with current United boss Erik Ten Hag and a no-holds-barred interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo’s contract was terminated at the club in November 2022.

In January 2023, he signed for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Related links:

Four Man United stars involved in furious bust-up after Brighton defeat

Mesut Ozil names surprising Champions League dream team

David De Gea set to make long-awaited return

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even if they host it

Topics:

Cristiano Ronaldo,Manchester United,Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

RELATED ARTICLES

Fans predict when Man United could sack Erik ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag

Fans predict when Man United could sack Erik ten Hag

By JOE

David De Gea set to make long-awaited return

David de Gea

David De Gea set to make long-awaited return

By Callum Boyle

Four Man United stars involved in furious bust-up after Brighton defeat

Erik Ten Hag

Four Man United stars involved in furious bust-up after Brighton defeat

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

QUIZ: Guess the clubs these Spanish footballers moved to England from

Alvaro Morata

QUIZ: Guess the clubs these Spanish footballers moved to England from

By Wayne Farry

The footballer donating thousands of PPE masks to care homes

Blackburn Rovers

The footballer donating thousands of PPE masks to care homes

By Wayne Farry

The JOE Football Quiz: Week 61

2018 FIFA World Cup

The JOE Football Quiz: Week 61

By Robert Redmond

Kylian Mbappe offered mammoth wage by PSG and could stay after all

Football

Kylian Mbappe offered mammoth wage by PSG and could stay after all

By Simon Lloyd

Micah Richards takes the mick out of Roy Keane for bringing packed lunch to studio

Football

Micah Richards takes the mick out of Roy Keane for bringing packed lunch to studio

By Callum Boyle

Jude Bellingham ‘would advise’ footballers to get vaccinated against Covid-19

Covid

Jude Bellingham ‘would advise’ footballers to get vaccinated against Covid-19

By Daniel Brown

Woman who invented the fidget spinner hasn’t made a single penny off her creation

Fidget Spinners

Woman who invented the fidget spinner hasn’t made a single penny off her creation

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix fans turn off new thriller within minutes after terrifying opening scene

Netflix fans turn off new thriller within minutes after terrifying opening scene

By Joseph Loftus

People can’t believe how ripped Uncle Albert was in Only Fools and Horses

Only Fools and Horses

People can’t believe how ripped Uncle Albert was in Only Fools and Horses

By JOE

Tech expert explains everything you can do with iPhone 15’s USB-C port

Android

Tech expert explains everything you can do with iPhone 15’s USB-C port

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix quietly adds 20 huge movies to its library for September

Netflix

Netflix quietly adds 20 huge movies to its library for September

By Rory Cashin

Lazio keeper scores Champions League equaliser with last kick of the game

Atletico Madrid

Lazio keeper scores Champions League equaliser with last kick of the game

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

We don’t mean to alarm you but the price of Freddo bars is going up

Chocolate

We don’t mean to alarm you but the price of Freddo bars is going up

By Conor Heneghan

Two huge Donald Trump stories break just as Air Force One takes off for Saudi Arabia

America

Two huge Donald Trump stories break just as Air Force One takes off for Saudi Arabia

By Rory Cashin

6 scandalous things you might’ve missed on last night’s Love Island

Love Island

6 scandalous things you might’ve missed on last night’s Love Island

By Ciara Knight

WATCH: This Goodison Park steward is the epitome of determination as he pursues pitch invader

Chelsea

WATCH: This Goodison Park steward is the epitome of determination as he pursues pitch invader

By Mikey Stafford

I’m A Celebrity fans all say same thing as Matt Hancock picked for eating trial with Boy George

Boy George

I’m A Celebrity fans all say same thing as Matt Hancock picked for eating trial with Boy George

By Steve Hopkins

6 of the best consolation goals ever scored

Arsenal

6 of the best consolation goals ever scored

By Tom Victor

Load more stories