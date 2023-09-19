England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even if they host it

England are the favourites to become hosts for the tournament

England may be forced to play qualifying matches to secure their place at Euro 2028 – despite looking like favourites to host the tournament.

The home nations – England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland – are expected to host the tournament in five years’ time, with main rivals Turkey not expected to battle them for the rights.

Usually, host nations are automatically guaranteed a place in the competition but due to the volume of nations involved in the bid, UEFA have now drawn up a separate plan.

As per The Times, the European governing body have made a plan that will see two spots held back in reserve for any nation that doesn’t qualify through the traditional route.

If three or four of the nations failed to qualify, then two places would be awarded to the two best performing nations.

Gareth Southgate’s side would be one of the favourites to go all the way and lift the trophy and are almost certain to qualify having done so for every edition of the Euro’s since 2008.

Scotland would also be well in contention to qualify. After securing a place at Euro 2020 – their first major tournament since 1998 – they look well on track to be heading to Germany next year.

Wales, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland would also back themselves to qualify.

UEFA will make their final decision on who will host Euro 2028 on October 10 – with the home nations’ bid set to be unrivalled as Turkey prepare to launch a joint-bid with Italy to host Euro 2032.

