Nottingham Forest defender given suspended five-month ban for breaching betting rules

He admitted to breaching over 300 rules

Nottingham Forest’s Harry Toffolo has been given a suspended five-month ban from all-football related activity after admitting to 375 breaches of betting rules.

Toffolo was initially charged by the Football Association back in July after he is understood to have breached FA Rule E1(b) 375 times between January 22, 2014 and March 18, 2017.

The 27-year-old was under contract at Championship side Norwich City at the time and also featured on loan at Swindon, Rotherham, Peterborough and Scunthorpe during the timeframe.

He becomes the second Premier League footballer to have been banned for breaching betting rules after Ivan Toney was suspended for eight months following 232 charges of breaking the FA’s betting rules.

After joining Nottingham Forest from Huddersfield Town last summer, Toffolo went on to make 21 appearances in all competitions for the club.

This season, the full back has been used sporadically and is yet to appear in a Premier League game but came off the bench to play 20 minutes in the Carabao Cup Second Round defeat against Burnley.

Related links: