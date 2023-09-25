Search icon

Football

25th Sep 2023

Neymar already ‘very unhappy’ in Saudi Arabia

Callum Boyle

Neymar Saudi Arabia

Neymar’s honeymoon period has come to an abrupt end

Neymar has already become unhappy with life in Saudi Arabia after being involved in a physical altercation, according to reports.

The Brazilian ended his six-year spell with Paris Saint-Germain to join Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal this summer. In his three games so far, Neymar has two assists to his name but is yet to score.

But while many expected the 31-year-old to be enjoying life in the Middle East that isn’t the case after reports of a falling out with manager Jorge Jesus.

After Al Hilal’s 1-1 draw in the Asian Champions League against Navbahor Namangan, Jesus was left unimpressed with the performance of his star man.

Neymar Saudi Arabia

Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo gave since claimed that Neymar has demanded the club to sack Jesus while club directors have supposedly met the former Benfica boss’ agent to warn him that unless results improve, the possibility of the sack looms.

Upon signing a two-year deal in August, Neymar said: “I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places.

“I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment.

“I have heard a lot and learned that I am following a long list of Brazilian players who have played in Saudi Arabia over the years, so I believe it is the desired place.

“I love winning and scoring goals, and I plan to continue doing that in Saudi Arabia and with Al-Hilal.”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Neymar,Saudi Arabia,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Chelsea co-owner runs from fans after Aston Villa defeat

Behdad Eghbali

Chelsea co-owner runs from fans after Aston Villa defeat

By Callum Boyle

Chelsea face big issue with their September goal of the month award

Chelsea

Chelsea face big issue with their September goal of the month award

By Callum Boyle

Aaron Ramsdale’s dad sends brutal response to Jamie Carragher

Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale’s dad sends brutal response to Jamie Carragher

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Shakhtar Donetsk chief accuses football agents of ‘exploiting the war in Ukraine’

Football

Shakhtar Donetsk chief accuses football agents of ‘exploiting the war in Ukraine’

By Daniel Brown

Paul Scholes claims José Mourinho is ’embarrassing Manchester United’

BT Sport

Paul Scholes claims José Mourinho is ’embarrassing Manchester United’

By Reuben Pinder

Peter Crouch answers stupid questions on what it’s like being so tall

Comedy

Peter Crouch answers stupid questions on what it’s like being so tall

By Danny Jones

Angry Liverpool fans have had enough after FA Cup shambles, and plan a mass protest this week

FSG

Angry Liverpool fans have had enough after FA Cup shambles, and plan a mass protest this week

By JOE

Watch Sergio Ramos get sent flying by Nelson Semedo during El Clásico

El Clasico

Watch Sergio Ramos get sent flying by Nelson Semedo during El Clásico

By Reuben Pinder

Well-wishes flood in for Sir Alex Ferguson after emergency surgery

Manchester United

Well-wishes flood in for Sir Alex Ferguson after emergency surgery

By Darragh Murphy

Army ‘on standby’ after police officers turn in guns following charge over Chris Kaba’s murder

gun crime

Army ‘on standby’ after police officers turn in guns following charge over Chris Kaba’s murder

By Steve Hopkins

Suella Braverman could be in contempt of court over Chris Kaba tweets

suella braverman

Suella Braverman could be in contempt of court over Chris Kaba tweets

By Jack Peat

Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ storm warning across most of UK

Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ storm warning across most of UK

By Joseph Loftus

Man telling his girlfriend she should take his surname after they marry divides opinion

ethan payne

Man telling his girlfriend she should take his surname after they marry divides opinion

By Charlie Herbert

Man gored to death by bull at Spanish festival

Man gored to death by bull at Spanish festival

By Joseph Loftus

Heart Xmas which plays Christmas songs 24/7 has just launched

Christmas

Heart Xmas which plays Christmas songs 24/7 has just launched

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Muhammad Ali’s true greatness was to never stop being himself

feature-homepage

Muhammad Ali’s true greatness was to never stop being himself

By Nooruddean Choudry

Barbra Streisand has cloned her dead dog into two new dogs

Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand has cloned her dead dog into two new dogs

By JOE

Bournemouth vs Arsenal – Starting XIs announced

Arsenal

Bournemouth vs Arsenal – Starting XIs announced

By JOE

Casey Affleck has broken his silence on the sexual assault allegations

Casey Affleck

Casey Affleck has broken his silence on the sexual assault allegations

By Rory Cashin

Leaked document appears to show just how screwed Britain is ahead of Brexit

Brexit

Leaked document appears to show just how screwed Britain is ahead of Brexit

By Alan Loughnane

The most influential attacking player in Premier League history is actually this defensive midfielder

Premier League

The most influential attacking player in Premier League history is actually this defensive midfielder

By Ben Kiely

Load more stories