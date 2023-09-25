Neymar already ‘very unhappy’ in Saudi Arabia

Neymar’s honeymoon period has come to an abrupt end

Neymar has already become unhappy with life in Saudi Arabia after being involved in a physical altercation, according to reports.

The Brazilian ended his six-year spell with Paris Saint-Germain to join Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal this summer. In his three games so far, Neymar has two assists to his name but is yet to score.

But while many expected the 31-year-old to be enjoying life in the Middle East that isn’t the case after reports of a falling out with manager Jorge Jesus.

After Al Hilal’s 1-1 draw in the Asian Champions League against Navbahor Namangan, Jesus was left unimpressed with the performance of his star man.

Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo gave since claimed that Neymar has demanded the club to sack Jesus while club directors have supposedly met the former Benfica boss’ agent to warn him that unless results improve, the possibility of the sack looms.

Upon signing a two-year deal in August, Neymar said: “I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places.

“I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment.

“I have heard a lot and learned that I am following a long list of Brazilian players who have played in Saudi Arabia over the years, so I believe it is the desired place.

“I love winning and scoring goals, and I plan to continue doing that in Saudi Arabia and with Al-Hilal.”

