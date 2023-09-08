Neymar claims Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue in 1 in brutal dig

Neymar signed a two-year contract worth £2.5m per-week

Neymar has sensationally claimed that the Saudi Pro League is better than the French top flight.

The Brazilian left Ligue 1 this summer after joining Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal reportedly worth £86.3m after six years in Paris.

At Al Hilal, Neymar has signed a two-year deal worth £2.5m per-week on top of other financial incentives which allegedly includes a bonus every time he endorses the country in a social media post.

It’s also been reported that the former PSG man has requested a 25-room mansion, along with eight workers to keep it in check, nine cars, and all expenses paid for when it comes to travel, visiting restaurants and staying in hotels.

Although he is yet to feature for his new side, Neymar has already claimed that it could be better than Ligue 1.

“I can assure that the football in Saudi Arabia is the same,” he told reporters on Thursday. “The ball is round, we have goal posts.

“And I think that, for the names that went to Saudi Arabia… I wouldn’t be surprised if the Saudi league is better than the French.”

Neymar then emphasised that he still has the same desire to win and will give his all for his new club.

He added: “My head must be good, I must be happy, I must feel well.

“I know how to take care of myself, what I need to do to be in conditions to play a game. I have been living this for the last 15 years.

“There’s no secret. We have intense practice there, the thirst to win is still big, I want to win trophies with Al Hilal… it doesn’t change much.”

