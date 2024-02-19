Mike Dean slammed for Kalvin Phillips comments after sending off

‘I know I shouldn’t let Mike Dean bother me this much, but…’

Mike Dean has been criticised for his “unprofessional” comments following Kalvin Phillips’ red card for West Ham at the weekend.

Phillips’ difficult start to life in the claret and blue continued after he was shown red in their 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Dean, who was working on the Sky Sports soccer Saturday panel, was asked to give his opinion about the sending off in which the former referee had some strong words for the England international.

“He’s wasting his time playing, he just doesn’t even look interested,” said Dean.

Mike Dean's thoughts on Kalvin Phillips' red card 😳💭 pic.twitter.com/JvncJUlUAe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 17, 2024

Fans however hit out at Dean for airing his views on players as oppose to the officials and the controversial decisions made throughout the weekend’s fixtures.

“Find this so bizarre. He’s an ex referee, not pundit. No1s asked for his opinion on Phillips,” said one person.

Another commented: “Thought Sky hired Dean as an analyst of refereeing decisions not for his opinion on footballers.

“Bottom of the barrel now for Sky? Who cares about his opinion on players? Stop glamorising this nonsense?” added a third.

“I know I shouldn’t let Mike Dean bother me this much – BUT – it’s one thing going to this fool for his take on refereeing decisions (he will just always agree with what the ref has done), but now he’s criticising player’s effort levels? Who the hell is he to do that?”

Dean has been involved in a number of heated debates since featuring on the show, including one with Paul Merson about Liverpool’s goal that was incorrectly ruled out for offside against Spurs in October.

