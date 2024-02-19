Search icon

Football

19th Feb 2024

Fans call for Kobbie Mainoo to be called up to England’s Euro 2024 squad after impressive display in Luton win

Callum Boyle

Kobbie Mainoo

Mainoo was one of the standout performers in another important win

Manchester United managed to fight off a resilient Luton Town as Erik ten Hag’s side claimed a vital 2-1 win on Sunday.

Rasmus Hojlund scored two goals inside the opening 10 minutes – the second of those a stroke of genius as he angled his body to deflect Alejandro Garnacho’s effort into the back of the net.

Carlton Morris reduced the deficit in the first half but despite huffing and puffing, Luton were unable to find an equaliser but did enough to stop United from extending their lead, with Thomas Kaminski exceptional in goal.

Mainoo impresses again as he matches Paul Pogba record

Once again it was Mainoo who looked a cut above for United, despite being the youngster player on the pitch.

In periods of the game where composure was severely lacking, the 18-year-old remained calm on the ball and that was evident by the fact he completed six dribbles against Luton, which is one fewer than Paul Pogba managed during a game in April 2022.

This means that bar Pogba, Mainoo has completed more dribbles in a single match than any other United player in the Premier League since then, according to WhoScored.

Kobbie Mainoo

Mainoo for Euro 2024?

Mainoo’s emergence may well have given Gareth Southgate another selection headache ahead of the Euros this summer.

Although he is yet to be capped, there are many calling for the midfielder to be named in the squad by Southgate, favouring him over the likes of Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips.

Ian Wright led the shouts, posting on X: “Kobbie Mainoo has to be in the next England squad. Such maturity in chaotic conditions that we’ve not seen from a England player in a long time. Impressed every time I watch him.”

Others also joined in, with one fan saying: “People saying it’s too early for Mainoo with England. France did it with Camavinga and Tchouaméni, still expect it to be Henderson and Phillips.

“When it comes to Top 6 clubs their young players are usually overhyped but Kobbie Mainoo absolutely isn’t that 100% should be in England Squad,” said another.

“Mainoo is good enough to get into the England setup. However, we all know what will happen with Southgate in charge of the squad. Mainoo will sit on bench for the likes off Henderson or Phillips,” said a fourth.

The youngster is also of interest to Ghana, whom he is also eligible for, however as revealed by the Daily Mail earlier this month, Mainoo plans to make a decision on his international future at a later date.

Related links:

Topics:

England (football),Football,Kobbie Mainoo,Manchester United,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Laura Woods left in ‘real fear’ after stalker threatened to kill her dog

Crime

Laura Woods left in ‘real fear’ after stalker threatened to kill her dog

By Callum Boyle

Mike Dean slammed for Kalvin Phillips comments after sending off

Football

Mike Dean slammed for Kalvin Phillips comments after sending off

By Callum Boyle

Newcastle place Dan Ashworth on gardening leave ahead of Man United move

Dan Ashworth

Newcastle place Dan Ashworth on gardening leave ahead of Man United move

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Kylian Mbappe to take huge pay cut to join Real Madrid

Football

Kylian Mbappe to take huge pay cut to join Real Madrid

By Callum Boyle

Jurgen Klopp has hilarious reaction to Darwin Nunez wonder goal

Darwin Nunez

Jurgen Klopp has hilarious reaction to Darwin Nunez wonder goal

By Callum Boyle

Brentford name asking price as Ivan Toney becomes Chelsea’s number one target 

Brentford

Brentford name asking price as Ivan Toney becomes Chelsea’s number one target 

By Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG at end of season

Football

Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG at end of season

By Callum Boyle

Jose Mourinho reveals he turned down England job

England (football)

Jose Mourinho reveals he turned down England job

By Callum Boyle

Rio Ferdinand claims Bukayo Saka ‘isn’t a world class player’

Bukayo Saka

Rio Ferdinand claims Bukayo Saka ‘isn’t a world class player’

By Callum Boyle

Cadbury fans obsessed with new ‘addictive’ Mini Eggs flavour that’s flying off the shelves

Cadbury fans obsessed with new ‘addictive’ Mini Eggs flavour that’s flying off the shelves

By Nina McLaughlin

Puppy smiles at everyone who visits shelter in hope someone will adopt him

Puppy smiles at everyone who visits shelter in hope someone will adopt him

By Nina McLaughlin

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

Housing

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

By Charlie Herbert

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

Driving

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

By Charlie Herbert

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

By Simon Kelly

‘My mother-in-law ignored my boundaries and kissed my newborn – I want a divorce’

Family

‘My mother-in-law ignored my boundaries and kissed my newborn – I want a divorce’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

Films

People are saying underrated 2011 sci-fi perfectly predicts today’s world

By Stephen Porzio

Cillian Murphy still shocked by ‘B movie’ role most Americans know him for

Cillian Murphy still shocked by ‘B movie’ role most Americans know him for

By Simon Kelly

Woman perfectly spells out why the UK is a joke for young people

Brighton

Woman perfectly spells out why the UK is a joke for young people

By Charlie Herbert

Erotic thriller with ‘disturbing’ Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman scene is now available to stream

Erotic thriller with ‘disturbing’ Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman scene is now available to stream

By Nina McLaughlin

Kylian Mbappe to take huge pay cut to join Real Madrid

Football

Kylian Mbappe to take huge pay cut to join Real Madrid

By Callum Boyle

Cillian Murphy asks ‘should I sing a rebel song’ after Bafta win

Baftas

Cillian Murphy asks ‘should I sing a rebel song’ after Bafta win

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories