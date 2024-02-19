Fans call for Kobbie Mainoo to be called up to England’s Euro 2024 squad after impressive display in Luton win

Mainoo was one of the standout performers in another important win

Manchester United managed to fight off a resilient Luton Town as Erik ten Hag’s side claimed a vital 2-1 win on Sunday.

Rasmus Hojlund scored two goals inside the opening 10 minutes – the second of those a stroke of genius as he angled his body to deflect Alejandro Garnacho’s effort into the back of the net.

Carlton Morris reduced the deficit in the first half but despite huffing and puffing, Luton were unable to find an equaliser but did enough to stop United from extending their lead, with Thomas Kaminski exceptional in goal.

Mainoo impresses again as he matches Paul Pogba record

Once again it was Mainoo who looked a cut above for United, despite being the youngster player on the pitch.

In periods of the game where composure was severely lacking, the 18-year-old remained calm on the ball and that was evident by the fact he completed six dribbles against Luton, which is one fewer than Paul Pogba managed during a game in April 2022.

This means that bar Pogba, Mainoo has completed more dribbles in a single match than any other United player in the Premier League since then, according to WhoScored.

Mainoo for Euro 2024?

Mainoo’s emergence may well have given Gareth Southgate another selection headache ahead of the Euros this summer.

Although he is yet to be capped, there are many calling for the midfielder to be named in the squad by Southgate, favouring him over the likes of Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips.

Ian Wright led the shouts, posting on X: “Kobbie Mainoo has to be in the next England squad. Such maturity in chaotic conditions that we’ve not seen from a England player in a long time. Impressed every time I watch him.”

Others also joined in, with one fan saying: “People saying it’s too early for Mainoo with England. France did it with Camavinga and Tchouaméni, still expect it to be Henderson and Phillips.

“When it comes to Top 6 clubs their young players are usually overhyped but Kobbie Mainoo absolutely isn’t that 100% should be in England Squad,” said another.

“Mainoo is good enough to get into the England setup. However, we all know what will happen with Southgate in charge of the squad. Mainoo will sit on bench for the likes off Henderson or Phillips,” said a fourth.

The youngster is also of interest to Ghana, whom he is also eligible for, however as revealed by the Daily Mail earlier this month, Mainoo plans to make a decision on his international future at a later date.

