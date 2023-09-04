Search icon

Football

04th Sep 2023

Micah Richards asked about alleged Roy Keane headbutt

Callum Boyle

Micah Richards

Richards was caught confronting a man alongside Keane on social media

Micah Richards was asked about the alleged headbutt on Roy Keane for the first time since Sunday’s incident.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that they have arrested a man in connection to the incident, which took place after Arsenal’s win against Manchester United.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Footage posted on social media showed the aftermath of an incident involving Sky Sports pundits Keane and Micah Richards following Arsenal’s 3-1 win against Manchester United.

Keane is believed to have not reacted to the headbutt, while Richards reportedly confronted the man and asked him to apologise.

A Sky Sports spokesperson said: “We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media. In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation.”

In his appearance on the ‘The Rest Is Football‘ podcast with Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer – released on Monday – the former footballer-turned-pundit was asked about the alleged altercation.

But despite being asked, Richards remained quiet, saying: “Oh my word. Gary, I’m not allowed to talk about it [because it’s under police investigation]. Exactly that.

“But when I’m allowed to talk about it, ‘The Rest Is Football’ will be the first to hear about it.”

Shearer, who is renowned for a joke or two with Richards, then replied: “I think the common opinion is, don’t f**k with big Meeks! Flex the guns, Micah!”

Lineker then went on to explain why they couldn’t talk about what happened any further and confirmed they would wait until the end of the police investigation before discussing further.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Micah Richards,Roy Keane,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Police arrest man who allegedly headbutted Roy Keane

Football

Police arrest man who allegedly headbutted Roy Keane

By Callum Boyle

Jadon Sancho could face disciplinary action after Ten Hag comments

Erik Ten Hag

Jadon Sancho could face disciplinary action after Ten Hag comments

By Callum Boyle

Erling Haaland gifts 175 boxes of football kits to children in hometown

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland gifts 175 boxes of football kits to children in hometown

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Wayne Rooney has already had a go at some of his new D.C. United teammates

DC United

Wayne Rooney has already had a go at some of his new D.C. United teammates

By Darragh Murphy

Ashley Williams apologises for ‘mugs’ remark about Cardiff City fans

Ashley Williams

Ashley Williams apologises for ‘mugs’ remark about Cardiff City fans

By Reuben Pinder

Man United players unhappy with assistant manager’s ‘school teacher’ approach

Football

Man United players unhappy with assistant manager’s ‘school teacher’ approach

By Daniel Brown

The JOE Monday Football Quiz: Week 35

Football

The JOE Monday Football Quiz: Week 35

By Wayne Farry

Jose Mourinho will welcome the comments from one of Liverpool’s top transfer targets

Christian Pulisic

Jose Mourinho will welcome the comments from one of Liverpool’s top transfer targets

By Darragh Murphy

Arsenal players angered by redundancies and want to speak to club

Arsenal FC

Arsenal players angered by redundancies and want to speak to club

By Reuben Pinder

Horror moment plane crashes at gender reveal party, killing pilot

Gender reveal

Horror moment plane crashes at gender reveal party, killing pilot

By Charlie Herbert

Gino D’Acampo explains why he quit Gordon, Gino and Fred

Entertainment

Gino D’Acampo explains why he quit Gordon, Gino and Fred

By Callum Boyle

Crypto influencer loses $60k in seconds after accidentally sharing private keys during livestream

Crypto influencer loses $60k in seconds after accidentally sharing private keys during livestream

By Joseph Loftus

British pensioner, 83, who married Egyptian toyboy reveals ‘the truth’ about their relationship and breakup

Iris Jones

British pensioner, 83, who married Egyptian toyboy reveals ‘the truth’ about their relationship and breakup

By Charlie Herbert

<strong>Dan Carter names the four best 10s in world rugby and tackles big England question</strong>

Dan Carter

Dan Carter names the four best 10s in world rugby and tackles big England question

By Patrick McCarry

22 very big movies added to Netflix this week

22 very big movies added to Netflix this week

By Rory Cashin

MORE FROM JOE

Egyptian Lawyer files €1 billion lawsuit against Sergio Ramos after tackle on Mohamed Salah

Egypt

Egyptian Lawyer files €1 billion lawsuit against Sergio Ramos after tackle on Mohamed Salah

By Reuben Pinder

Fuelling up: what Premier League footballers eat after a game

Diet

Fuelling up: what Premier League footballers eat after a game

By Alex Roberts

Why it is vital to amplify the distraught voices of Grenfell Tower residents who were ignored for too long

Comment

Why it is vital to amplify the distraught voices of Grenfell Tower residents who were ignored for too long

By Tony Barrett

JOE Agony Uncle Matt Berry answers life’s problems in his exclusive column

Agony Uncle

JOE Agony Uncle Matt Berry answers life’s problems in his exclusive column

By JOE

8 deeply uncomfortable moments from The Apprentice this week

Business

8 deeply uncomfortable moments from The Apprentice this week

By Ciara Knight

Bebo, the greatest social network of all time, is returning to save us

bebo

Bebo, the greatest social network of all time, is returning to save us

By Wayne Farry

Load more stories