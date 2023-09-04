Micah Richards asked about alleged Roy Keane headbutt

Richards was caught confronting a man alongside Keane on social media

Micah Richards was asked about the alleged headbutt on Roy Keane for the first time since Sunday’s incident.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that they have arrested a man in connection to the incident, which took place after Arsenal’s win against Manchester United.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Footage posted on social media showed the aftermath of an incident involving Sky Sports pundits Keane and Micah Richards following Arsenal’s 3-1 win against Manchester United.

Keane is believed to have not reacted to the headbutt, while Richards reportedly confronted the man and asked him to apologise.

A Sky Sports spokesperson said: “We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media. In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation.”

In his appearance on the ‘The Rest Is Football‘ podcast with Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer – released on Monday – the former footballer-turned-pundit was asked about the alleged altercation.

But despite being asked, Richards remained quiet, saying: “Oh my word. Gary, I’m not allowed to talk about it [because it’s under police investigation]. Exactly that.

“But when I’m allowed to talk about it, ‘The Rest Is Football’ will be the first to hear about it.”

Shearer, who is renowned for a joke or two with Richards, then replied: “I think the common opinion is, don’t f**k with big Meeks! Flex the guns, Micah!”

Lineker then went on to explain why they couldn’t talk about what happened any further and confirmed they would wait until the end of the police investigation before discussing further.

