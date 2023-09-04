Police arrest man who allegedly headbutted Roy Keane

Metropolitan Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested
The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that they have arrested a man in connection to an incident with allegedly saw Roy Keane headbutted on Sunday.
As per Sky News, a 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault.
Footage posted on social media showed the aftermath of an incident involving Sky Sports pundits Keane and Micah Richards following Arsenal’s 3-1 win against Manchester United.
Keane is believed to have not reacted to the headbutt, while Richards reportedly confronted the man and asked him to apologise.
A Sky Sports spokesperson said: “We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media. In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation.”
Arsenal have also released a statement saying they are aware of the situation and fully co-operating with the police investigation
Both Keane and Richards have given statements to the police.
An earlier statement from the Metropolitan Police had said: “Police are investigating following an assault that is alleged to have occurred at the Emirates Stadium during an Arsenal v Manchester United match on Sunday 3 September.
“Inquiries are ongoing.”
