Police investigating alleged headbutt on Roy Keane after Arsenal vs Man United

Roy Keane was allegedly assaulted during Arsenal vs Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Footage posted on social media showed the aftermath of an incident involving Sky Sports pundits Keane and Micah Richards, with the pundit allegedly headbutted.

Metropolitan Police say no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing

The Met have released the following statement: “Police are investigating following an assault that is alleged to have occurred at the Emirates Stadium during an Arsenal vs Manchester United match on Sunday, 3 September.

“There have been no arrests. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Roy Keane allegedly assualted while travelling to the pitch from Sky studio

According to The Athletic, the incident happened towards the end of the game, after Alejandro Garnacho’s apparent winner was ruled offside.

Keane and Richards were walking from the studio to the pitch when the incident happened, with a member of the public allegedly headbutting Keane.

Keane is believed to have not reacted to the headbutt, while Richards reportedly confronted the man and asked him to apologise.

A Sky Sports spokesperson said: “We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media. In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation.”

Arsenal have also released a statement saying they are aware of the situation and fully co-operating with the police investigation.

The end of the match between Arsenal and United ended in explosive style, with Arsenal scoring two quick-fire goals to clinch victory at the Emirates, quickly after Garnacho’s apparent winner was ruled offside.

