Roy Keane doubles down on Virgil van Dijk comments

The war of words continues

Roy Keane has doubled down on his comments in which he accused Virgil van Dijk of being “arrogant”.

Van Dijk and Keane have been embroiled in a war of words ever since the final whistle of Liverpool’s goalless draw against Manchester United.

During his post-match interview, Van Dijk claimed that there was only “one team trying to win” after Liverpool dominated, leaving Keane infuriated.

He promptly responded by saying: “”There’s a lot of arrogance coming out of him, dissing Manchester United like that.

“He needs reminding that he is playing for a club that has won one title in 30-odd years.”

🗣️ "That's arrogance."

🗣️ "It's not arrogance!"



Roy Keane reacting to Virgil van Dijk's interview after Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United 😳 pic.twitter.com/1XZpKphrzK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 17, 2023

The Liverpool captain insisted that he had no regrets over his post-match comments and when discussing Manchester City’s draw to Crystal Palace on the Stick to Football podcast, Keane brought up the defender again.

“I saw Crystal Palace go to Manchester City – Crystal Palace are no Manchester United, and you should see the way they were set up, and we all praised Roy Hodgson and they managed to get a draw,” Keane said.

“I didn’t see anyone from City criticising Crystal Palace. The fact they scored in the game might be slightly different, but I think when you’re going into certain games, survival is the name of the game – United will take the point.

“I didn’t see United after the game having over the top celebrations as if they were delighted to get away with a point – they would’ve taken it before the game.

“He [Virgil van Dijk] is entitled to his opinion as well, he’s entitled to maybe get something wrong. I’ve said things after games when I was at United and thought that it was a bit over the top, but that was generally against my own team.”

Keane added: “I don’t think ever in my career I criticised a team for the way they played, because every team must find [something] different. You have to admire that’s part of the game as well.”

