Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

Valencia called out United after they lost to Fulham

Antonio Valencia criticised Manchester United’s performance after they were beaten by Fulham on Saturday.

Fulham were surprise winners on the day as Alex Iwobi struck home the winner in the seventh minute of injury time and not long after Harry Maguire thought he had salvaged a point with his 89th minute equaliser.

Victory on Saturday was the first time Fulham have won at Old Trafford since 2003 and their first away win since the opening day of the season.

“We struggled with their influence and their impact on our left side,” Ten Hag continued.

“But we reacted well and how to deal with it, how to step up from the back and once we had that we got more from the game and took control to create the chances.

“With the squad we had today we should have won this game. Both halves were slow starts and we should be ready from the first whistle.

“That’s a point of criticism but the team showed big character in both halves.”

But Valencia was less than impressed with his former side and posted a picture of him playing for United on X, captioning the post: “Until the last moment in this shirt, there were never any excuses.”

Hasta lo último por esta camiseta, nunca hubo excusas. @ManUtd_Es pic.twitter.com/j361S1yFCQ — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) February 24, 2024

Many fans were in agreement with the former United full back.

“Someone who played for badge every game,” wrote one fan.

Another commented: “It’s not like that anymore. These players seems like they don’t care.

“It’s no longer that way, everything’s changed,” said a third.

Defeat means United are now eight points behind the final Champions League spot.

