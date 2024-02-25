Search icon

Football

25th Feb 2024

Erik ten Hag explains why he brought Antony on in the 99th minute of Fulham defeat

Callum Boyle

Erik ten Hag Antony

Antony was given a 40-second cameo appearance

Erik ten Hag has explained why he chose to bring Antony on in the 99th minute of Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham on Saturday.

Fulham were surprise winners on the day as Alex Iwobi struck home the winner in the seventh minute of injury time and not long after Harry Maguire thought he had salvaged a point with his 89th minute equaliser.

Antony has performed well below par this season and even with Rasmus Hojlund missing through injury, Ten Hag opted to give 19-year-old Omari Forson his full Premier League debut instead.

The Brazilian was eventually subbed on but was given just 40 seconds to impress on what turned out to be a birthday to forget for the winger.

After the game Ten Hag was asked why he gave his £88m signing such little time, the Dutchman called for Antony to “step up”.

He said: “It was nothing to do with fitness. He is fit but we have many options on the right side where we lack in other positions due to injuries. 

“The form in Antony we all have seen and he has to step up. I see it in training but also other Omari and Amad Diallo and Garnacho deserve to play.”

Victory on Saturday was the first time Fulham have won at Old Trafford since 2003 and their first away win since the opening day of the season.

“We struggled with their influence and their impact on our left side,” Ten Hag continued.

“But we reacted well and how to deal with it, how to step up from the back and once we had that we got more from the game and took control to create the chances.

“With the squad we had today we should have won this game. Both halves were slow starts and we should be ready from the first whistle. 

“That’s a point of criticism but the team showed big character in both halves.”

Related links:

Topics:

Antony,Erik Ten Hag,Football,Manchester United,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Everyone says the same thing after Van Dijk’s goal ruled out by VAR

Carabao Cup

Everyone says the same thing after Van Dijk’s goal ruled out by VAR

By Callum Boyle

Ben Chilwell and Conor Bradley clash in Carabao Cup final

Carabao Cup

Ben Chilwell and Conor Bradley clash in Carabao Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Sheffield United’s Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson clash with each other after Wolves goal

Football

Sheffield United’s Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson clash with each other after Wolves goal

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

Carabao Cup

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool fans stranded outside Wembley as ‘tickets not working’ for EFL Cup final

Carabao Cup

Liverpool fans stranded outside Wembley as ‘tickets not working’ for EFL Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

Antonio Valencia

Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

By Callum Boyle

Yossi Benayoun explains why Steven Gerrard should be the next Liverpool manager

Football

Yossi Benayoun explains why Steven Gerrard should be the next Liverpool manager

By Callum Boyle

Harry Maguire escapes red card for ‘awful’ tackle on Sasa Lukic

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire escapes red card for ‘awful’ tackle on Sasa Lukic

By Charlie Herbert

Real Madrid ask to move final game of the season because of Taylor Swift

Football

Real Madrid ask to move final game of the season because of Taylor Swift

By Callum Boyle

Star Trek and Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell has died aged 49

Star Trek and Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell has died aged 49

By Nina McLaughlin

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

By Ryan Price

Katie Price confirms romance with MAFS star JJ Slater

Katie Price confirms romance with MAFS star JJ Slater

By Nina McLaughlin

Drivers may have to retake driving test at 65, under new proposals

Age

Drivers may have to retake driving test at 65, under new proposals

By Ryan Price

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

Carabao Cup

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool fans stranded outside Wembley as ‘tickets not working’ for EFL Cup final

Carabao Cup

Liverpool fans stranded outside Wembley as ‘tickets not working’ for EFL Cup final

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

Harry Potter

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

By JOE

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Couple demands refund after sitting next to a drooling and farting dog for a 13 hour flight

annoying

Couple demands refund after sitting next to a drooling and farting dog for a 13 hour flight

By Ryan Price

Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

Antonio Valencia

Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

By Callum Boyle

‘Impossible’ question on The 1% Club gets the most people out in a single round

‘Impossible’ question on The 1% Club gets the most people out in a single round

By Nina McLaughlin

Viewers stunned as Stephen Merchant makes brutal dig at Simon Cowell’s appearance

Viewers stunned as Stephen Merchant makes brutal dig at Simon Cowell’s appearance

By JOE

Load more stories