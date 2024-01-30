Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith swap darts mid-game

It provided some incredible results

Gerwyn price and Michael Smith decided to spice up their Wetzlar Darts Gala final in Germany by swapping and playing with each other’s darts during the game.

Earlier this month, 3,000 fans packed into the Buderus Arena in Wetzlar to watch Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith, Gerwyn Price and Gabriel Clemens, amongst others, go up against one another.

Three-time world champion Van Gerwen stole the show on the night itself by grabbing a nine-darter against Clemens but for those watching at home, one of the most interesting parts of the night was the exchange between Price and Smith.

Price looked far more comfortable with Smith’s signature ‘Shot Michael Smith Achieve 24g’ darts and even threw a 180 on his third attempt.

Smith meanwhile didn’t adapt as well but fans were incredibly impressed with the way Price quickly adjusted to a new set of darts.

One person commented: “A 14 darter with a set of darts he’s never used before is nuts.

Another wrote: “It’s like the darts don’t matter haha. When I’m next tempted on a set I need to tell myself this.

“I think I must be the only person to alter my throw to suit a set of darts,” said a third.

As for the event itself, Price was the winner on the night and only weeks before the exhibition event in Germany, admitted that he wasn’t sure if he was going to play at the Darts World Championship.

After a second-round win over Connor Scutt, he said: “My game was steady. It wasn’t my A-game – first-round jitters – but I am happy. I am thankful I got through.

“The crowd were brilliant. I was turning up to Ally Pall like it was last year and the crowd would be on my back but this year they were brilliant. I was a bit apprehensive; I didn’t know what would happen.

“I was sat in my house at 6 o’clock [on Sunday] and probably wasn’t going to play the tournament. I wasn’t even on my way to London.”

