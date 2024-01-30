Search icon

Sport

30th Jan 2024

Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith swap darts mid-game

Callum Boyle

Gerwyn Price Michael Smith

It provided some incredible results

Gerwyn price and Michael Smith decided to spice up their Wetzlar Darts Gala final in Germany by swapping and playing with each other’s darts during the game.

Earlier this month, 3,000 fans packed into the Buderus Arena in Wetzlar to watch Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith, Gerwyn Price and Gabriel Clemens, amongst others, go up against one another.

Three-time world champion Van Gerwen stole the show on the night itself by grabbing a nine-darter against Clemens but for those watching at home, one of the most interesting parts of the night was the exchange between Price and Smith.

Price looked far more comfortable with Smith’s signature ‘Shot Michael Smith Achieve 24g’ darts and even threw a 180 on his third attempt.

Smith meanwhile didn’t adapt as well but fans were incredibly impressed with the way Price quickly adjusted to a new set of darts.

One person commented: “A 14 darter with a set of darts he’s never used before is nuts.

Another wrote: “It’s like the darts don’t matter haha. When I’m next tempted on a set I need to tell myself this.

“I think I must be the only person to alter my throw to suit a set of darts,” said a third.

As for the event itself, Price was the winner on the night and only weeks before the exhibition event in Germany, admitted that he wasn’t sure if he was going to play at the Darts World Championship.

After a second-round win over Connor Scutt, he said: “My game was steady. It wasn’t my A-game – first-round jitters – but I am happy. I am thankful I got through.

“The crowd were brilliant. I was turning up to Ally Pall like it was last year and the crowd would be on my back but this year they were brilliant. I was a bit apprehensive; I didn’t know what would happen.

“I was sat in my house at 6 o’clock [on Sunday] and probably wasn’t going to play the tournament. I wasn’t even on my way to London.”

Related links:

Topics:

Darts,Gerwyn Price,Michael Smith,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Senegal star claims AFCON is ‘corrupt’ after Ivory Coast defeat

Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal star claims AFCON is ‘corrupt’ after Ivory Coast defeat

By Callum Boyle

Police warn Liverpool fans not to fall for Xabi Alonso scam

Football

Police warn Liverpool fans not to fall for Xabi Alonso scam

By Callum Boyle

Al Hilal player performs Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration in front of Lionel Messi

Al Hilal

Al Hilal player performs Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration in front of Lionel Messi

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Please don’t sign Jamie Vardy – an open letter to Arsene Wenger

Arsenal

Please don’t sign Jamie Vardy – an open letter to Arsene Wenger

By Kevin Beirne

Nabil Fekir to Liverpool appears to be back on after ‘leaked’ image

Liverpool

Nabil Fekir to Liverpool appears to be back on after ‘leaked’ image

By Simon Lloyd

Ashley Cole admits that he laughs at the struggles of former side Arsenal

Arsenal

Ashley Cole admits that he laughs at the struggles of former side Arsenal

By Darragh Murphy

WATCH: Billy Sharp scores brilliant volley in Yorkshire derby

Billy Sharp

WATCH: Billy Sharp scores brilliant volley in Yorkshire derby

By Reuben Pinder

Newport County beat Middlesbrough in historic FA Cup upset to earn fifth round tie against Manchester City

FA Cup

Newport County beat Middlesbrough in historic FA Cup upset to earn fifth round tie against Manchester City

By Reuben Pinder

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his international retirement

Euro 2016

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his international retirement

By Simon Lloyd

Saoirse Ronan, Jodie Comer and Michelle Keegan ‘battle it out’ to be next Bond girl

Saoirse Ronan, Jodie Comer and Michelle Keegan ‘battle it out’ to be next Bond girl

By Nina McLaughlin

Walter White voted the best TV character of all time

Breaking Bad

Walter White voted the best TV character of all time

By Charlie Herbert

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

DVD

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

By Kieran Galpin

Man United teammates ‘couldn’t believe’ Marcus Rashford’s behaviour

Manchester United

Man United teammates ‘couldn’t believe’ Marcus Rashford’s behaviour

By Patrick McCarry

Football fans claim Jürgen Klopp is not a Premier League legend

Jurgen Klopp

Football fans claim Jürgen Klopp is not a Premier League legend

By Charlie Herbert

‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ trailer starring Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega leaves fans in awe

‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ trailer starring Johnny Depp and Jenna Ortega leaves fans in awe

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Watch: Mohamed Salah scores first goal for Liverpool in preseason friendly at Wigan

Liverpool

Watch: Mohamed Salah scores first goal for Liverpool in preseason friendly at Wigan

By Simon Lloyd

Russian women catfish Isis and steal $3,300

ISIS

Russian women catfish Isis and steal $3,300

By Kevin Beirne

Bradley Lowery’s family forced to deny sick death claims from online trolls

Bradley Lowery

Bradley Lowery’s family forced to deny sick death claims from online trolls

By Darragh Murphy

Who makes our Manchester derby combined XI?

Manchester City

Who makes our Manchester derby combined XI?

By Matthew Gault

The Zutons reunite for 2019 ‘Who Killed the Zutons’ tour

Confusion

The Zutons reunite for 2019 ‘Who Killed the Zutons’ tour

By Will Lavin

Jamie Carragher suggests Liverpool change formation after Man City loss

Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher suggests Liverpool change formation after Man City loss

By Robert Redmond

Load more stories