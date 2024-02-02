Fans think Jude Bellingham shouted one-word insult at Mason Greenwood

Fans think they spotted Jude Bellingham calling Mason Greenwood a ‘rapist’ during a match on Thursday evening.

Bellingham’s Real Madrid side were taking on local rivals Getafe, who Greenwood joined on loan last summer, in a league game on Thursday night when fans think they saw the incident.

Television footage showed Bellingham tackling Greenwood, before the camera than zoomed in on the former Dortmund midfielder, who was seen mouthing a word.

On social media, some reckoned that the 20-year-old said the word ‘rapist.’

One person wrote: “Jude Bellingham calling Mason Greenwood exactly what he is after tackling him. He knows & everyone who supports that piece of filth knows it too.”

A second said: “Jude Bellingham deserves a Ballon D’or for calling Mason Greenwood a Rapist after tackling him.”

Greenwood moved to Getafe on loan last summer after mutually agreeing that he would “continue his career away from Old Trafford”.

The 22-year-old was suspended by Manchester United in January 2022 after he was accused of attempted rape and controlling behaviour.

All charges against him were dropped in February 2023 following a “withdrawal of key witnesses”.

