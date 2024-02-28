Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘dream’ Manchester United manager revealed

Zidane has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid.

Jim Ratcliffe ‘dreams’ of hiring French great Zinedine Zidane as the next Manchester United manager, according to reports.

The British billionaire, who recently bought a minority share in the Red Devils, has been plotting an overhaul of the underachieving club.

Ratcliffe has been unafraid of making changes behind the scenes after his minority takeover. He has hired Omar Berrada as the club’s new CEO and pursuing Dan Ashworth to take over as Director of Football.

It would not come as a surprise if the managerial position was next.

Pressure is now building on Erik ten Hag, following United’s disastrous 2-1 home defeat to Fulham on Saturday.

The Red Devils sit eight points off Aston Villa in fourth, having already crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage and hope of qualification now looking slimmer and slimmer.

French media outlet Foot Mercato has revealed that Ratcliffe is now eyeing a daring move for Zidane as United’s next manager.

Zidane’s last managerial appointment was with Real Madrid. He led Los Blancos to three consecutive Champions League victories and won La Liga before stepping down in 2018.

The France legend then returned to the Bernabeu dugout in March 2019 and captured a second title a year later. He has yet to manage another side since departing Real in 2021.

According to reports, Ratcliffe hopes to lure Zidane back into management by putting him in charge of a new look at Man United that at least from the outside, looks like it is willing to make a lot of changes.

INEOS believes one of the steps to bringing about this vision will be to recruit a new manager to lead this new era at the club, with Jean-Claude Blanc, the chief executive at the company a big admirer of Zidane.

Blanc previously tried to recruit the former Juventus star when he worked at Paris Saint-Germain.

