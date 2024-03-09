Search icon

Football

09th Mar 2024

Wayne Rooney has “no sympathy” for “privileged” Marcus Rashford

Lee Costello

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney admits that he has “no sympathy” for Man United star Marcus Rashford given his “privileged position.”

United beat Everton 2-0 in the first Premier League game of the weekend, thanks to two penalties in the first half, one of which was scored by Bruno Fernandes and the other by Rashford. 

The English striker has been enduring a difficult season, struggling in front of goal, and dealing with off-field problems too, but Rooney, who used to be the man to lead the line at Old Trafford isn’t sympathetic. 

When asked if he had sympathy for Rashford, he said: “Not much. If I’m being honest.

“He’s in a privileged position where he’s playing for Manchester United. I’ve said before, he’s the one player I believe can beat my goalscoring record.

“I hope he does because he’s a Manchester lad, but he needs to hit some consistency. He’s not had the best of seasons.

“He needs to find some form and consistency.”

Another Man United legend and former teammate Rio Ferdinand, who was alongside Rooney, added: “When Wayne wasn’t in form, and there were moments, we all had that, the one thing he would fall back on is work ethic.

“He’d get around people and chase people, his performance would start lifting from that.”

 “I don’t think Marcus is that sort of player,” Ronney responded. “I don’t think he’s a leader and sometimes his body language isn’t the best.

“I look at Casemiro, Varane and Fernandes, as captain, they should be getting that out of Marcus. It’s up to teammates to get more out of you.”

