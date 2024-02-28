Jack Grealish posts update after breaking down in tears following latest injury setback

You’ve got to feel for him

Jack Grealish was left in tears after he had to be substituted in the 38th minute due to suffering another injury in Manchester City’s FA Cup win against Luton Town.

Erling Haaland scored five of City’s six goals in their convincing win, with Mateo Kovacic the other goalscorer for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Despite the win it was another major setback for Grealish, who had to com off in the first half and was replaced by Jeremy Doku.

After coming off the pitch Grealish looked visibly emotional and could be seen hiding under his training jacket before his teammates went to console him.

Guardiola spoke about the England international after the game, saying: “Looks like it [a recurrence of the groin injury].

“It’s the second time. Hopefully this time he can recover well.”

He continued: “I didn’t speak to the doctor but I think he was complaining a bit about his groin.

“He felt really good but unfortunately was injured again.

“It’s been a tough season for him. He’ll have to recover well and help us when he’s able to come back.”

Grealish himself also updated fans, re-posting City’s full time graphic with the caption: “Well done boys. Away support was unreal!!! Hoping my injury isn’t to bad,” followed by two praying emojis.

With City in action against Copenhagen on Wednesday, the Treble winners will be hoping that Grealish will be fit in time to return.

