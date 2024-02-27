Search icon

27th Feb 2024

Sweden and ex-Arsenal midfielder on ventilator in hospital

Callum Boyle

Kristoffer Olsson

He collapsed in his home earlier this week

Former Arsenal midfielder and current Sweden international Kristoffer Olsson is currently on a ventilator after he collapsed at his home on Tuesday.

Olsson, who has been captained 47 times by his country, was taken to Aarhus University Hospital on 20 February.

His club, FC Midtjylland revealed in a statement that the 28-year-old is “suffering from what appears to be an acute brain-related illness”.

They said: “Everyone in FC Midtjylland is of course deeply affected by Kristoffer’s sudden illness.

“Kristoffer Olsson is suffering from what appears to be an acute brain-related illness, which is neither due to self-inflicted harm of any kind nor due to external factors.

“A team of leading Danish medical experts are currently working under pressure to make a diagnosis and initiate the correct treatment.”

Midtjylland continued: “Since being admitted, Kristoffer has been surrounded by his immediate family and FC Midtjylland staff members, as well as specialists in the field.

“FC Midtjylland urges the public to show respect and understanding so Kristoffer, his family and doctors are allowed the peace of mind to ensure Kristoffer gets better and recovers as successfully as possible.

Having came through the Arsenal academy, Olsson featured only once for the Gunners before joining Midtjylland halfway through the 2014-15 Premier League season.

Arsenal also posted their best wishes, saying on X: “Get well soon, Kristoffer. We wish you a full and speedy recovery.”

